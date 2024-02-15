WRC Central European Rally set for date change

The WRC released its 2024 schedule with the rally traversing the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria, which made its championship debut last year, set to take place from 31 October to 3 November.

However, rally organisers have now confirmed plans to move the event to 17-20 October subject to approval from the FIA and ADAC. The location of the service park has also been relocated. The asphalt rally is due to begin in the Czech Republic capital, Prague, on the 17 October before moving into Germany and Austria.

“For organisational reasons, the CER will not be held on the originally scheduled All Saints’ Day weekend,” read a statement from the rally.

“Since the Dreilanderhalle in Passau, which was used as the service park last year, was already booked up for other events for the new dates, the CER organisational team had to look for an alternative location that had areas that were large enough. They found what they were looking for in Bad Griesbach – the service park will set up camp on the site of one of the biggest Bavarian fairs in the Karpfham district, where the ADAC 3-Städte-Rallye was based up until 2017 as part of the German Rally Championship (DRM).

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

“After highly constructive discussions with politicians and the fair organisers, we are delighted that we were able to find this solution for 2024.

“We would also like to thank the city of Passau for its amazing support and are looking forward to including the City of Three Rivers as a rally destination once again for this year’s event. Our thanks also go to the district of Passau and the city of Bad Griesbach. The whole region is pulling together for the rally.”

Last year’s inaugural Central European Rally was won by Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville. The event also decided the outcome of the 2023 WRC drivers’ title as Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera lifted his second consecutive world championship after team-mate Elfyn Evans spun out of contention.