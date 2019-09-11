Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
W Series / Breaking news

Legge, Eaton, Agren among 2020 W Series applicants

shares
comments
Legge, Eaton, Agren among 2020 W Series applicants
By:
, Journalist
Sep 11, 2019, 10:38 AM

Former IndyCar racer Katherine Legge and Abbie Eaton are among 14 drivers who will take part in the 2020 W Series selection test at Almeria next week.

The top 12 drivers from the inaugural championship automatically qualified for a place on the grid next year, leaving eight seats up for grabs.

Those places will be decided in a test at the Spanish venue on September 16-18, where W Series chiefs using it to evaluate how the 14 new contenders compare to those who raced in the championship this year but missed out on an automatic berth.

Legge, whose career also includes a stint in Formula E, now races full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Meyer Shank Racing.

Eaton became a household name in the UK via her test driver role on the Amazon Grand Tour series, and has been racing in Supercars feeder series Super2 this season.

The majority of the new contenders currently compete in junior single-seater series. They include Spanish Formula 4 race winner Belen Garcia and 2014 US F1600 champion Ayla Agren, who was controversially not selected for the inaugural season.

Read Also:

Agren's former Road to Indy rival Bruna Tomaselli and European Le Mans Series racer Michelle Gatting, who raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours with the all-female Kessel Ferrari team, are likewise on the list.

Beitske Visser and Miki Koyama will attend the test to set benchmark times for the new hopefuls.

W Series race director Dave Ryan told Motorsport.com the focus of the Almeria test would be "to look at the drivers in the actual race cars and see how they get on working with the engineers, how they adapt to the racecar itself, and to look at how they performed over the course of two or three days at the circuit".

Track action in the WSeries Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the WSeries Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Photo by: W Series

He added: “We want to get the highest quality grid we can. It’s really difficult, because these drivers are all competing at different championships to different levels, different age groups, some haven’t been driving for a little while, but did used to drive to a high standard.

"So it’s a question of trying to filter through all that and get drivers who deserve to be up there.”

Around 40 drivers applied for a place on the W Series grid. Of those, 12 were invited directly to the Almeria test, while another 13 were invited to an assessment day at the championship headquarters in Surrey last week.

Drivers ran at Assen and the Norisring on the series’ simulators, with Eaton and Abbie Munro chosen for the Almeria test of the drivers who participated.

“We have too many applicants and we can’t give every applicant the same opportunities,” Ryan added. “We had to try to filter the applicants to see who looks like they present the best potential going forwards, and then bring them into the programme as best we can. Were a bit of a victim of our own success, in some ways.”

Despite the increase in interest from last season, Ryan said increasing the grid beyond 20 cars “had not been discussed”.

2020 W Series contenders:

2019 drivers with guaranteed spots 2019 drivers without guaranteed spots New applicants attending the Almeria test

United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick

Netherlands Beitske Visser

United Kingdom Alice Powell

Spain Marta Garcia

Finland Emma Kimilainen

Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend

Japan Miki Koyama

United Kingdom Sarah Moore

Italy Vicky Piria

South Africa Tasmin Pepper

United States Sabre Cook

United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins

Australia Caitlin Wood

Poland Gosia Rdest

South Africa Naomi Schiff

United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey

Hungary Vivien Keszthelyi

Canada Megan Gilkes

Belgium Sarah Bovy

United States Shea Holbrook

United Kingdom Abbie Eaton

United Kingdom Abbie Munro

Japan Anna Inotsume

Norway Ayla Agren

Spain Belen Garcia

Brazil Bruna Tomaselli

New Zealand Chelsea Herbert

United States Courtney Crone

Czech Republic Gabriela Jilkova

United States Hannah Grisham

Russian Federation Irina Sidorkova

United Kingdom Katherine Legge

Denmark Michelle Gatting

Spain Nerea Marti
Next article
Coulthard "doesn't understand" high-profile W Series critics

Previous article

Coulthard "doesn't understand" high-profile W Series critics
Load comments

About this article

Series W Series
Drivers Katherine Legge , Ayla Agren , Abbie Eaton , Michelle Gatting
Author Bethonie Waring

Trending

1
Super GT

Toyota takes covers off Super GT-spec Supra

2h
2
Formula 1

Rebuilding Vettel's confidence "won't be easy" - Brawn

2h
3
Super GT

Honda changes NSX engine layout for Class One era

2h
4
Formula 1

Masi seeking solutions to avoid Q3 farce repeat

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton says he will change the way he races after Monza

Latest news

Legge, Eaton, Agren among 2020 W Series applicants
WS

Legge, Eaton, Agren among 2020 W Series applicants

Coulthard "doesn't understand" high-profile W Series critics
WS

Coulthard "doesn't understand" high-profile W Series critics

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond
WS

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

Chadwick: Budget still an issue despite W Series win
WS

Chadwick: Budget still an issue despite W Series win

W Series 2020 selection to start in September
WS

W Series 2020 selection to start in September

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.