Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville II / Breaking news

Whincup didn't expect team orders

shares
comments
Whincup didn't expect team orders
By:

Jamie Whincup agrees with Triple Eight's decision not swap its drivers around at the end of yesterday's Townsville finale.

The T8 Holdens finished the third and final heat first and second, following a coordinated, and controversial, attack on Whincup's title rival Scott McLaughlin.

That came after Whincup let Shane van Gisbergen through four laps from home so he could exploit his superior tyre life, the Kiwi then returning the favour by running McLaughlin wide so Whincup could sweep into second.

That opened the door for T8 to swap its two drivers before the finish, which would have handed Whincup an additional eight points over McLaughlin.

However the factory Holden squad opted to leave van Gisbergen out in front, race engineer Grant McPherson telling his driver to "take it to the chequer in this position" on the final lap.

Asked if he felt van Gisbergen should have forfeited the win, Whincup said: “No, I don’t think so.

“[The #97 crew] did a great job with the strategy, it played into their hands. They had four tyres left, so SVG deserved the win and he got it.”

Read Also:

He also defended his decision to let van Gisbergen past in the first place.

“I wasn’t going to hold Shane up. We don’t hold each other up," he said.

“He had some serious pace. When that Safety Car came out he was on for the win so I didn’t want to get in the way of that.”

Whincup currently sits 143 points behind McLaughlin in the standings, with 900 points still up for grabs from the remaining three events.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, holds a slender 42-point advantage in the teams' championship, which determines the pitlane order for the following season.

The first of van Gisbergen's two victories in Townsville helped T8 become the first team to win 200 points-paying races in the top-tier of Australian touring car racing.

The Walkinshaw Racing-run Holden Racing Team outfit racked up 200 wins back in 2011, however that included non-championship rounds such as Albert Park and pre-1999 Bathurst 1000s.

Now running under the Walkinshaw Andretti United banner, the Clayton-based team has 180 points-paying wins to its name.

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

Previous article

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Drivers Jamie Whincup , Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

Latest news

Whincup didn't expect team orders
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup didn't expect team orders

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

2
Supercars

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

2h
3
Formula 1

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

4
Formula 1

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

5
Formula 1

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

Latest news

Whincup didn't expect team orders
Supercars

Whincup didn't expect team orders

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism
Supercars

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe
Supercars

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Supercars

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.