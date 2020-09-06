Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Townsville II / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th
By:

Shane van Gisbergen converted a 12th place starting spot into a second consecutive race win on the streets of Townsville.

The Triple Eight driver set the foundation for the unlikely win with a fast start from the sixth row, capped off with a brave move on Scott McLaughlin for seventh place at the end of the first lap.

While McLaughlin bailed out of the battle early, pitting on Lap 7 for clear air, van Gisbergen went the other way. He opted to press on, including a scuffle with Cam Waters that saw the Monster Ford pitched into a spin on the pitlane slip road.

After surviving an in-race investigation into the Waters contact, van Gisbergen didn't stop until Lap 24, giving him poor track position, but great tyre condition, for the run home.

Initially it looked as if McLaughlin's strategy was the winner, the Penske Ford driving undercutting everyone to come out in front. 

But a late Safety Car to retrieve Anton De Pasquale's car from the Turn 6 barrier proved to be his undoing, bringing the likes of pole-sitter Todd Hazelwood, Jamie Whincup and van Gisbergen – who was ninth at the restart – back into the game.

When the race went green again nine laps from home McLaughlin still looked like he might have enough in the tank, particularly after holding off a brief challenge from Hazelwood.

But once the two Triple Eight cars cleared the Brad Jones Racing entry their pace was unleashed, Whincup letting van Gisbergen through four laps from home to have a crack at the leader.

It proved to be a shroud move, van Gisbergen not only using his superior grip to pass McLaughlin at Turn 12 on the same lap, but running the Mustang wide so that Whincup could sneak into second. 

With no team orders in play van Gisbergen was free to storm to victory, winning from further back on the grid than anybody's ever managed in Townsville. 

"What an awesome race," said van Gisbergen, who hadn't won a race all season before today's opener. 

"I had a great car. I got stuck in the first stint, but the Safety Car worked out perfectly. It was a big battle at the end trying to do the team thing to help Jamie."

McLaughlin clung on to third despite a late challenge from Chaz Mostert, but was left unimpressed with van Gisbergen's move.

"Shane was playing the team game there," he said. "He's made plenty of clean passes there over the years, and that was pretty average. Just a big push off at the end there. 

"I get that he's playing the team game, but it would have been nice a bit more of a fair battle."

McLaughlin still leads the series by 143 points over Whincup with just three events to go.

Scott Pye was a big mover once again, turning 17th on the grid into fifth, while Hazelwood went the other way, dropping back to sixth as the finish.

Nick Percat, who started alongside his teammate on the front row, came home seventh ahead of Fabian Coulthard, James Courtney and Lee Holdsworth.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB  
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 0.994
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 3.032
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 3.454
5 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 6.837
6 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 7.660
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 8.100
8 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 9.451
9 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 10.015
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 12.073
11 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 12.078
12 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 13.085
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 14.138
14 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 14.712
15 19 Australia Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 15.074
16 15 Australia Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 15.616
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 16.084
18 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 17.151
19 3 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 18.346
20 35 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 19.361
21 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 19.766
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 20.366
  99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB  
  22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB  
View full results
2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Previous article

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Next article

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

No further action over Hamilton near-miss in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action over Hamilton near-miss in FP3

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

Latest news

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse

2
Supercars

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

36m
3
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

4
Formula 1

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

5
Formula 1

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

Latest news

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Supercars

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win

Jacobson "disgusted" after impeding McLaughlin
Supercars

Jacobson "disgusted" after impeding McLaughlin

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.