Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Race 3 in
00 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville II / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win
By:

Triple Eight has become the first Supercars team to rack up 200 race wins thanks to a Townsville masterclass from Shane van Gisbergen.

Starting fourth on the grid, van Gisbergen set up the victory with a smart start and some aggressive car placement on the way into Turn 2. While pole-sitter Nick Percat and Scott McLaughlin both ran down the inside into the slow right-hander, van Gisbergen ran a high line and popped out in between the top two.

After a handful of laps sitting behind Percat, van Gisbergen charged into the lead at the last corner on Lap 7. 

Once in front there was no stopping the Kiwi, van Gisbergen cruising to his first race win of the season, and a record-setting 200th for Triple Eight Race Engineering, by more than 8s. 

"Man it feels good," said van Gisbergen of breaking his own drought. 

"The weeks we've had, my crew's never given up. We smoked them, it was awesome. 200 wins for Triple Eight, what a great feeling."

McLaughlin finished second, holding off title rival Jamie Whincup who came home strong in the second stint.

That helped McLaughlin slightly extend his series lead, the Penske Ford driver now 149 points to the good.

Percat slipped back to fourth, the Brad Jones Racing driver running long in his first stint. It meant he had good rubber quality at the end, and could have inflicted some damage had their been a late Safety Car. However without a caution he was unable to work back into the fight for the podium. 

It was a decent showing for Tickford, Cam Waters leading the way for the Ford squad in fifth as Jack Le Brocq and Lee Holdsworth finished seventh and eighth.

In between those Mustangs was Scott Pye in sixth, another stirring race drive yielding a five-place gain for the Team 18 driver.

Mark Winterbottom and Chaz Mostert rounded out the Top 10.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB  
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 8.395
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 10.293
4 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 13.567
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 14.807
6 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 16.128
7 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 33.857
8 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 36.309
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 38.404
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 42.971
11 15 Australia Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 43.193
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 43.421
13 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 44.405
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 48.110
15 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 48.304
16 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 49.481
17 35 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 52.139
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 52.505
19 19 Australia Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 52.673
20 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 52.752
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 56.058
22 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 58.301
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 58.785
24 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'03.753
View full results
2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Previous article

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

No further action over Hamilton near-miss in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action over Hamilton near-miss in FP3

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Jacobson "disgusted" after impeding McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jacobson "disgusted" after impeding McLaughlin

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

2
Formula 1

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change

3
Formula 1

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

4
Formula 1

No further action over Hamilton near-miss in FP3

5
Formula 1

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Jacobson "disgusted" after impeding McLaughlin
Supercars

Jacobson "disgusted" after impeding McLaughlin

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.