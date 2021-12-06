Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News
Supercars News

Triple-header could open Australian racing season

By:

A triple-header of high-profile events is set to kick off the Australian motor racing season in 2022.

Triple-header could open Australian racing season

Motorsport.com understands the Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains, headlined by TCR Australia, will be moved from late January to mid-February next year.

It may well end up taking place on the February 18-20 weekend, which would set up a triple-header to kick off the 2022 racing season.

Should that date come to fruition it would be followed by the Bathurst 12 Hour on February 25-27.

The round-the-clock GT race, and opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, has been locked into that date, after being moved three weeks earlier than originally planned to avoid a clash with the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The 2022 Supercars season will then start on the streets of Newcastle a week later on March 4-6.

The Race Tasmania event made its debut earlier this year with a unique Sunday-Tuesday slot that concluded on Australia Day (February 26).

The event was headlined by both TCR Australia and S5000, with both categories expected to return in 2022.

Race Tasmania will be the opening round of the Australian Racing Group/Motorsport Australia Championships season.

However all three of those events will be overseen by the new RACE organisation that now has ownership and control of Supercars.

RACE is part owned by ARG and will therefore oversee the 2022 ARG season.

The Bathurst 12 Hour, meanwhile, is owned by Supercars, while Supercars Events is the promoter of the Newcastle 500.

Supercars unveiled its 2022 schedule over the weekend, with a three-week break between the season-opener in Newcastle and Round 2 at Symmons Plains.

The full ARG calendar is expected to be announced within the next week.

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars' Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
