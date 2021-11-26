Tickets Subscribe
Repco names charity partner for Bathurst 1000
Supercars News

RACE takes ownership of Supercars

By:

The sale of Supercars from Archer Capital and the team owners to Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Ltd is complete.

RACE takes ownership of Supercars

It was announced last month that RACE, a consortium led by Barclay Nettlefold and involving Australian Racing Group and finance firm Henslow, had agreed to terms with Archer over the sale.

Motorsport.com later revealed that RACE would take control before the Bathurst 1000.

That's now been confirmed, Supercars announcing today that the sale of Archer's 65 per cent, and the teams' collective's 35 per cent, to RACE has been completed.

Nettlefold will be the Chairman of Supercars effective immediate, while the make-up of the new Board is yet to be revealed.

The current senior management team, led by CEO Sean Seamer, will stay in place.

There have been question marks over the future of the Supercars Commission under the new owners, however today's announcement says it will continue.

Its precise form, however, is not clear from the announcement, which only states that, "new Commission members will be appointed in January."

“I have a strong passion for sport business acceleration, leading the vision and team for success," said Nettlefold.

“I look forward to working closely with Sean and the existing Supercars’ management team to drive a successful outcome for shareholders, partners and fans.

“RACE is committed to the growth of the sport and providing a platform for the Teams to concentrate on racing and what they love.”

Outgoing Supercars chairman Peter Wiggs added: “It has been a fantastic and exciting 10-year journey to date, and this new ownership structure and investment are an exceptional outcome for everyone who loves this sport.

“Everyone at Supercars should be immensely proud of what we have achieved and the challenges we have overcome, particularly in recent years.

"I see the coming years as the most exciting and most dynamic in Supercars’ history and look forward to watching on as a fan in the future.”

Seamer thanked Wiggs for his decade-long stint at the helm of the category and the teams for their input under the previous ownership structure.

“Supercars has been a success story of growth since its inception in 1997, growing to become Australasia’s number one motorsport category, watched by millions around the world," he said.

“It would not have happened had it not been for the unwavering professionalism, sporting brilliance and sheer guts of the teams.

“We thank Archer Capital for being pivotal in the growth of Supercars over recent years, overseeing all commercial matters including management of media rights and sponsorships, including the most recent naming rights partnership with Repco and five-year broadcast agreement with Fox Sports and the Seven Network worth more than $200 million.

“We welcome RACE to the Supercars family and are excited for the future that is in store for our sport.”

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane commented on behalf of the teams: “We’d like to thank Peter Wiggs for his contribution to Supercars, especially over the last two seasons in the COVID environment.

“We are now looking forward to a new beginning and working with Barclay Nettlefold and his group under a new structure which hopefully creates an environment where the sport and teams can thrive even more."

Repco names charity partner for Bathurst 1000
Repco names charity partner for Bathurst 1000
James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
