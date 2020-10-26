Super2 season declared, Randle champion

There had been talk of potential standalone events for the second-tier series later this year, which meant a champion wasn't immediately crowned following the recent Bathurst round.

However Supercars and Motorsport Australia have now decided to declare the season after three rounds and seven races, MW Motorsport driver Randle finally crowned the 2020 champion.

“Unfortunately, given the current border closures between QLD, NSW and Victoria it is not feasible to conduct further rounds of this year’s championship,” said Supercars COO Shane Howard.

“As confirmed by Motorsport Australia in September we can crown a champion and would like to congratulate Thomas for claiming this year’s title.

“We thank all competitors for their efforts under the most challenging circumstances this category has had to face in its 20-year history.

“We look forward to the opportunity of fulfilling all six championship rounds in 2021.”

The 2020 Super2 champion was meant to receive a $400,000 prize, however that was canned after the season was shortened by the pandemic.