Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

shares
comments
Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 7:10 AM

Supercars has suspended the $500,000 prize pool that was to be on offer for the second-tier Super2 series this year.

In a bid to boost grid numbers Supercars last year pledged $500,000 to its second-tier series, including a $400,000 cash prize to the series winner to help secure a main game drive in 2021.

The other $100,000 was earmarked for an under-25 rookie class winner.

However, with the series reeling from the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic, the prize pool has been postponed, with the prize money system reverting to $5000 for a round win, $2000 for second and $1000 for third.

Supercars is hoping to reinstate the prize pool for the 2021 season.

"Dunlop Super2 teams have today been notified that the driver funding programme announced for the 2020 Series will be postponed," read the statement.

"Due to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and the effect it has had on the sport financially, Supercars Management informed teams that the category is not able to commit to the previously announced funding programme for the Dunlop Super2 Series Champion and Rookie Class Champion in 2020.

"Supercars is still focused on implementing the programme and is hopeful of securing the required funding prior to the 2021 series.

"As has been the case for 20 years, Supercars will continue to provide up and coming drivers using the Dunlop Super2 Series with a clear pathway to reach the top tier of motorsport in Australasia – the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"In 2020, Round prize money of $5,000 for the Dunlop Super2 round winner, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place will continue to be awarded."

The 2020 Super2 season kicked off way back in February at the Adelaide 500, however hasn't turned a competitive wheel since then.

Now combined with the third-tier Super3 series, the second round will finally take place at Sydney Motorsport Park next weekend.

Brodie Kostecki currently holds a narrow two-point Super2 series lead over Thomas Randle, with Will Brown another 20 points back in third.

Next article
The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

Previous article

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

Trending Today

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

What Fernando Alonso’s return really means for F1 and Renault
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1

What Fernando Alonso’s return really means for F1 and Renault

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool
Supercars / Supercars
16m

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

Latest news

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool
Supercars / Supercars
16m

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer
Supercars / Supercars

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash
Video Inside
Supercars / Supercars

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash

Twilight race for Super2 in Sydney
Supercars / Supercars

Twilight race for Super2 in Sydney

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

2
Formula 1

What Fernando Alonso’s return really means for F1 and Renault

3
Formula 1

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP

4
Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

5
Formula 1

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars
1h

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool
Supercars

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer
Supercars

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash
Supercars

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash

Twilight race for Super2 in Sydney
Supercars

Twilight race for Super2 in Sydney

The Bend could get Supercars calendar reprieve
Supercars

The Bend could get Supercars calendar reprieve

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.