Supercars / Barbagallo / Qualifying report

Perth Supercars: McLaughlin takes pole with record lap

shares
comments
Perth Supercars: McLaughlin takes pole with record lap
By:
44m ago

Scott McLaughlin secured pole position for the first leg of the Perth SuperNight with a lap record-smashing qualifying effort.

The DJR Team Penske driver was in a class of his own throughout qualifying, comfortably topping Q2 before setting two consecutive lap records on his two Q3 runs.

The first, a 52.852s, was the first ever Supercars lap under the 53s bracket, before McLaughlin went slightly quicker right at the end with a 52.814s.

“The lap was awesome. I wanted to go faster and I had a chance [because] I saved a set from the first session,” said McLaughlin.

“I wanted to go as fast as I could and managed to go a bit quicker too.

“The car was hooked, [engineer] Ludo [Lacroix] is an absolutely wizard. I’m very lucky to have him on my team.”

Fabian Coulthard couldn't quite join his Penske teammate in the 52s, but did grab second on the grid thanks to a 53.026s.

Jamie Whincup went the long way to qualify third, the Red Bull Holden driver forced to come from Q1 thanks to a kerb strike in practice.

The seven-time series champ was the lone Commodore in a sea of Mustangs in the top five, Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters – who also came all the way from Q1 – taking fourth and fifth.

Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen qualified sixth, Nick Percat seventh, David Reynolds eighth and Tim Slade ninth.

Will Davison rounded out the Top 10.

Anton De Pasquale will start the race from 11th, having missed out on progressing from Q2 to Q3 by a 0.11s.

Some big-name Holden drivers failed to get out of Q1, with Mark Winterbottom qualifying just 21st for tonight's race.

He was sandwiched between the two Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers, James Courtney 20th and Scott Pye 22nd.

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 52.8141
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 53.0264
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 53.1223
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 53.1305
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 53.1894
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 53.2827
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 53.3148
8 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 53.3539
9 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 53.3678
10 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 53.4672
11 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 53.5802
12 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 53.5981
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima L33 53.6098
14 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima L33 53.7139
15 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 53.9784
16 3 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima L33 53.5650
17 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima L33 53.5742
18 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 53.6117
19 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 53.6146
20 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 53.6222
21 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 53.6697
22 200 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 53.7572
23 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 53.7828
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 53.8549
25 77 Australia Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB 53.9869

 

Series Supercars
Event Barbagallo
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
