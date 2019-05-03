Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Barbagallo / Practice report

Perth Supercars: McLaughlin fastest, kerb strike costs Whincup

shares
comments
Perth Supercars: McLaughlin fastest, kerb strike costs Whincup
By:
18m ago

Scott McLaughlin set a new lap record in second practice at Barbagallo Raceway, as a kerb strike cost Jamie Whincup an automatic Q2 spot for qualifying.

McLaughlin and Chaz Mostert staged an impressive exchange for the fastest-ever lap on the newly-resurfaced track, the reigning champion coming out on top by over a tenth with a devastating final run.

Thursday practice pacesetter Whincup, however, will need to go the long way in qualifying this afternoon, after a kerb strike on his crucial final run cost him his best time and left him well outside the Top 10.

It took just seven minutes for yesterday's new lap record to be beaten, McLaughlin lowering the outright benchmark with a 53.344s.

There was little movement near the top through the middle part of the session, before Fabian Coulthard made it a Penske one-two with seven minutes to go thanks to a 53.416s.

The final three minutes saw a flurry of activity in the Top 10, as drivers looked to bank a direct spot in Q2 later this afternoon.

At the very top of the time sheets McLaughlin and Mostert traded quickest times during the happy hour, the Tickford driver grabbing top spot with a 53.242s before McLaughlin reset the lap record 53.125s on his final run.

“The car is so good to drive around this place,” said points leader McLaughlin. “It’s a great track, we’d just never had any grip. Now we’ve got grip, we’re just throwing it in, it’s bloody awesome.”

The two Mustangs were followed by Nick Percat, somewhat of a surprise given the Brad Jones Racing driver was just 23rd in yesterday evening's practice.

Coulthard slipped back to fourth after only making a small gain on his final run, as Will Davison and David Reynolds booked their Q2 berths with sixth and seventh.

Two Nissans were next, Rick Kelly and Andre Heimgartner finishing ahead of Lee Holdsworth.

There was almost three Nissans in the Top 10, Garry Jacobson only missing out thanks to a last-gasp effort from Shane van Gisbergen to grab 10th spot and relegate the rookie to 11th.

Van Gisbergen's teammate Whincup didn't manage to salvage an automatic Q2 slot, thanks a kerb strike at the final corner on a lap that would have put him comfortably in the Top 10.

Instead he was left stranded down in 18th, which means he'll need to go through Q1 in the fight for pole.

“The car is good, I must have just clipped the sensor, which here is two laps. You get the lap disqualified and the next one. It’s all over,” said Whincup.

“The pressures go through the roof [after that]. You get a second chance here if you don’t quite get it right in the first one, but you don’t get a third or a fourth.

“It is what it is. We’re in Q1, but the car is much faster, but that’s the biggest thing. If you’ve got pace, you can dig your way out of it.”

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 53.1252  
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 53.2429 0.1177
3 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 53.3921 0.2669
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 53.3993 0.2741
5 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 53.5646 0.4394
6 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 53.6432 0.5180
7 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima L33 53.6476 0.5224
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima L33 53.6757 0.5505
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 53.7099 0.5847
10 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 53.7237 0.5985
11 3 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima L33 53.7847 0.6595
12 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 53.7916 0.6664
13 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 53.8329 0.7077
14 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima L33 53.8748 0.7496
15 200 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 53.8835 0.7583
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 53.8854 0.7602
17 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 53.8912 0.7660
18 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 53.8985 0.7733
19 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 53.9353 0.8101
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 53.9355 0.8103
21 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 53.9630 0.8378
22 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 54.1457 1.0205
23 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 54.1646 1.0394
24 77 Australia Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB 54.1905 1.0653
25 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 54.5184 1.3932
Next article
How does McLaughlin's flying Supercars start rank?

Previous article

How does McLaughlin's flying Supercars start rank?
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Barbagallo
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

20h ago
Supercars drivers react to "nuts" Perth track conditions Article
Supercars

Supercars drivers react to "nuts" Perth track conditions

Off-contract Mostert admits Supercars future a "tough decision" Article
Supercars

Off-contract Mostert admits Supercars future a "tough decision"

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Perth Supercars: McLaughlin fastest, kerb strike costs Whincup
Supercars

Perth Supercars: McLaughlin fastest, kerb strike costs Whincup

How does McLaughlin's flying Supercars start rank?
Supercars

How does McLaughlin's flying Supercars start rank?

Off-contract Mostert admits Supercars future a "tough decision"
Supercars

Off-contract Mostert admits Supercars future a "tough decision"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.