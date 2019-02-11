Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Penske Mustang unveiled ahead of 2019 Supercars season

By:
1h ago

DJR Team Penske has unveiled its brand new Ford Mustang ahead of Scott McLaughlin's Supercars title defence.

The team will continue to be backed by Shell V-Power, with the livery largely unchanged compared to what ran on its Falcons over the past two seasons.

However the iconic Shell colours are now draped over the new-for-2019 Mustang, with McLaughlin heading into the season in a brand new chassis and Fabian Coulthard running a converted Falcon shell.

“We have worked tirelessly on the Mustang programme over the last 12 months, and to get to this point, where we are revealing it in Shell V-Power colours is massively satisfying, and really get the blood pumping for the year ahead,” said team boss Ryan Story.

“We’re ecstatic with how the car has come together, and how it looks in our 2019 warpaint. We’ve brought on some fantastic new partners and are hopeful of continuing the success we’ve enjoyed in recent years.”

Shell V-Power Racing Team livery

Shell V-Power Racing Team livery
Shell V-Power Racing Team livery

Shell V-Power Racing Team livery
Shell V-Power Racing Team livery

Shell V-Power Racing Team livery
Scott McLaughlin, Shell V-Power Racing Team

Scott McLaughlin, Shell V-Power Racing Team
Fabian Coulthard, Shell V-Power Racing Team

Fabian Coulthard, Shell V-Power Racing Team
Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard, Dick Johnson, Shell V-Power Racing Team

Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard, Dick Johnson, Shell V-Power Racing Team
Shell V-Power Racing Team livery

Shell V-Power Racing Team livery
Shell V-Power Racing Team livery

Shell V-Power Racing Team livery
Shell V-Power Racing Team livery

Shell V-Power Racing Team livery
DJRTP has also confirmed that it will run a completely unchanged driver line-up across the season. As expected Alex Premat will return to partner McLaughlin for the long-distance races, while Tony D'Alberto is back with Coulthard.

“Tony is a guy I can trust with my car, I know that when I hand it over to him he is going to do a fantastic job, and look after the car,” Coulthard said.

“Having a reliable, experienced co-driver is going to be more important than ever this season, with the first endurance race being the Bathurst 1000.

"It’s really going to be like jumping in the deep-end for co-drivers, but I know Tony will have it covered.”

McLaughlin added: “Alex is a superstar, and a guy that has really set up the back half of my season over the last two years.

“Without Alex’s speed and experience in the car across the enduros, I don’t think I would have been able to win the championship.

"He’s one of the best out there, and I’m really looking forward to sharing the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang with him."

Series Supercars
Drivers Fabian Coulthard , Alexandre Prémat , Tony D'Alberto , Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

