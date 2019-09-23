Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Sponsor loss won't affect Walkinshaw's 2020 driver line-up

shares
comments
Sponsor loss won't affect Walkinshaw's 2020 driver line-up
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 6:12 AM

The loss of major backer Mega Limited won't affect Walkinshaw Andretti United's driver plans for the 2020 Supercars season, says co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw.

A multi-year sponsorship deal between WAU and Mega came to a very premature end earlier this month, the team terminating the agreement after the fuel wholesaler was put into receivership.

While it's left the team with work to do commercially for this season and beyond, Walkinshaw says the Mega debacle won't affect WAU's involvement in the 2020 driver market.

"It's not changed our driver plans for next year whatsoever," he told media during the Pukekohe Supercars round.

The team is widely-expected to make the biggest move of the silly season and snatch up Chaz Mostert for 2020.

James Courtney has already announced his impending departure, while Scott Pye's future with the team is uncertain.

While Pye could stay put, he's also been linked to the likes of Matt Stone Racing and Tickford Racing.

"Scott's someone we're talking to. We haven't made a call on that seat. I'm not going to go into any details," said Walkinshaw.

When asked when the team wants to have its 2020 line-up sorted, Walkinshaw added: Our internal deadline is not something we're going to go and say to you guys.

"We'll be making announcements in the coming months, and when we do we're very confident that our fans and partners might be quite excited about it."

According to Motorsport.com sources, reports that 2017 British Touring Car Champion Ash Sutton is in the frame for the second WAU seat are wide of the mark.

Linked to the team through Carl Faux, who oversaw his BTCC title win as the technical director at Team BMR before relocating to Australia for a key engineering role at WAU, Sutton tested one of the team's Holdens early last year.

He's understood to have been considered for a potential WAU Super2 programme for 2020, but that is now unlikely to go ahead.

Next article
Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory

Previous article

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott Pye , Chaz Mostert , Ashley Sutton
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

2
Formula 1

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off

3
Formula 1

Bottas team order "not great" but necessary - Wolff

4
Formula 1

Ferrari considered Vettel/Leclerc swap in Singapore

5
Formula 1

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Sponsor loss won't affect Walkinshaw's 2020 driver line-up
VASC

Sponsor loss won't affect Walkinshaw's 2020 driver line-up

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory
VASC

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory

Supercars pushes Gen3 rules back to 2022
VASC

Supercars pushes Gen3 rules back to 2022

Whincup apologises for outburst, avoids ban
VASC

Whincup apologises for outburst, avoids ban

Erebus to run KISS colours at Gold Coast, Newcastle
VASC

Erebus to run KISS colours at Gold Coast, Newcastle

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.