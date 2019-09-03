Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership

shares
comments
Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership
By:
Sep 3, 2019, 3:08 AM

Mega Limited, a primary backer of the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars squad, has gone into receivership.

The company has been listed as in receivership with McGrathNicol since August 29, plunging its Supercars future into serious doubt.

WAU declined to comment when contacted by Motorsport.com.

Mega Fuels joined the team as the primary backer for the 2019 season, WAU turning down an extension with former sponsor Boost Mobile for a lucrative new naming rights deal.

Mega had previously been involved in Jason Bright's Tickford-run entry, as well as backing Garry Jacobson's Super2 programme.

WAU is already playing a key role in the 2020 Supercars silly season, with terms for a deal with Chaz Mostert understood to have been agreed.

Current driver James Courtney, meanwhile, has confirmed he'll depart the squad at the end of 2019.

Next article
Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field

Previous article

Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Scott Pye , Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull raced pre-France Honda engine at Spa

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership
VASC

Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership

Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field
VASC

Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field

Supercars looking to sign off on 2020 engine in September
VASC

Supercars looking to sign off on 2020 engine in September

Erebus won't overreact to Bathurst breakdown
VASC

Erebus won't overreact to Bathurst breakdown

Supercars drivers could join S5000 grid
Misc

Supercars drivers could join S5000 grid

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.