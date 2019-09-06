Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Andretti United terminates Mega sponsorship

shares
comments
Walkinshaw Andretti United terminates Mega sponsorship
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 6:27 AM

Walkinshaw Andretti United has officially split with troubled naming rights backer Mega Limited.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Mega Limited went into receivership on August 29.

Having stayed tight-lipped at the time, WAU has now announced that it has terminated its sponsorship agreement with the company.

"Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU) advises that it has today terminated its sponsorship agreement with Mega Limited as co-naming rights partner, effective immediately," read a statement from the team. 

"The decision was made by the team as a result of the appointment of administrators to Mega and receivers and managers over its property; a situation completely out of the team's control.

"WAU thank Mega for their support to this point in the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"Our on-track program will continue to operate as normal, starting with the Auckland SuperSprint on September 13-15, 2019.

"The team has commenced the process of securing replacement partner(s) for the remainder of the 2019 season, as an exciting opportunity arises for brands to have both local and international exposure through a major branding position on the car(s) at some of the biggest events on the calendar, including the upcoming Bathurst 1000."

Mega joined WAU as a naming rights partner for the 2019 season, the team deciding in favour of the fuel wholesaler rather than Boost Mobile, which had also tabled a bid for the sponsorship.

