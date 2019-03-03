Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Foot burn left Waters sick during Adelaide podium charge

shares
comments
Foot burn left Waters sick during Adelaide podium charge
By:
32m ago

Supercars ace Cameron Waters says he felt sick while battling pain caused by burns on his feet while fighting for a podium in Adelaide today.

The Tickford driver was left scolded by searing temperatures during yesterday's opening leg of the Adelaide 500, despite resorting to creative measures to keep his right foot as cool as possible.

While ambient temperatures were milder today, in the early 30s rather than over the 40 mark, Waters says there was little relief in the footwell of his Mustang.

Instead he had to battle through residual pain from yesterday on his way to second place, that job made harder thanks to a hard-charging Shane van Gisbergen trying to overhaul him in the closing stages.

“[The] right foot is not that great to be honest," he said.

"The heat wasn’t a problem today which was a nice change. [But] because they were kind of burning from yesterday, every time I pressed the brake there was a fair bit of pain.

"Towards the end of the race that was probably holding me back more than my tyre deg. I just kind of started to feel a bit sick and stuff.

"I was in a fair bit of pain so I kept asking ‘how many laps to go’. Trying to do a few and then ask again. I just had a few mental strategies to try and get through it.

"I knew where I had to be strong, but Shane was coming at me pretty hard so I knew where I had to be strong and lucky enough my car was good through those parts."

Waters added that the result was "redemption", given that he was taken out of yesterday's race by a cool suit failure.

“It’s a little bit of redemption," he said.

"I think yesterday we had good pace. I don’t know if we had pace for a podium but we’ve definitely made improvements overnight – it does make up a bit for yesterday."

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Next article
Tickford bloss slams 'stupid' Kelly for pitlane fracas

Previous article

Tickford bloss slams 'stupid' Kelly for pitlane fracas
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Drivers Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Kubica only "20 percent" prepared for Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica only "20 percent" prepared for Australian GP

2h ago
Five MotoGP riders that need a big year in 2019 Article
MotoGP

Five MotoGP riders that need a big year in 2019

Tickford bloss slams 'stupid' Kelly for pitlane fracas Article
Supercars

Tickford bloss slams 'stupid' Kelly for pitlane fracas

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Foot burn left Waters sick during Adelaide podium charge
Supercars

Foot burn left Waters sick during Adelaide podium charge

Tickford bloss slams 'stupid' Kelly for pitlane fracas
Supercars

Tickford bloss slams 'stupid' Kelly for pitlane fracas

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin completes new Mustang clean sweep
Supercars

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin completes new Mustang clean sweep

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.