Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Adelaide / Race report

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes historic Mustang win

shares
comments
Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes historic Mustang win
By:
1h ago

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin braved searing temperatures to score a historic debut win for the Ford Mustang on the streets of Adelaide.

It was effectively a lights-to-flag win for the DJR Team Penske driver, who finished up with a 12.9s advantage over Triple Eight pair Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen.

The win was the first for a Mustang in the Australian Touring Car Championship in 46 years, the last coming at the hands of Allan Moffat.  

“That one’s for you Ford fans, first weekend for the Mustang,” he said.

“We’re here, we’re here to party and we’re going to have a good time.

“It was really tough, [but] cooling and all that stuff was really good for us and I just brought it home.

“I’m really happy with the car. It’s a great start. We don’t have number one on the car but we’re number one today, it’s a great start.”

McLaughlin sprung into the lead at the start from the second row, his cause helped greatly by teammate and pole sitter Fabian Coulthard jumping the start and then baulking immediately.

Coulthard held on to second, however was swiftly slapped with a 10-second penalty for his premature launch.

The Red Bull Holdens slotted into third and fourth, Shane van Gisbergen jumping Jamie Whincup through Turn 3 at the start. They switched back at the end of Lap 5, though, Whincup easing past the Kiwi at the final corner.

On Lap 10 Coulthard took his first stop, and the 10-second penalty with it, which dumped him down to 21st.

McLaughlin steadily built his lead across the first stint, pulling 5s on Whincup and 8s on van Gisbergen.

The two Triple Eight drivers were next to stop, van Gisbergen coming in on Lap 18 before Whincup followed two laps later.

Cam Waters, who had run in the top six from the start, pitted on Lap 20 as well, however it wasn't a regular stop. With his cool suit having frozen early in the race, and the ambient temperature over 40 degrees celsius, he had to get out of the car for it to be fixed under the category's duty of care regulations.

He wasn't happen about it either, telling the broadcast crew that he was fine to continue. Instead he had to wait until he was 14 laps down, and the plumbing around the suit was repaired, before he could get back on track.

McLaughlin made his first stop on Lap 22, emerging with an effective lead of 4s over Whincup.

The re-profiled Turn 7 claimed its first victims on Lap 26, started by Lee Holdsworth – who earlier in the weekend predicted chaos at that exact part of the track – firing into the wall.

As his Tickford Mustang bounced back out Scott Pye was left with nowhere to go. Both got going again, but repairs meant Holdsworth lost six laps, while Pye never re-emerged once in the garage.

As the race reached its halfway point McLaughlin shifted his lead over Whincup to 7s, with van Gisbergen a further 4s behind – and with mirrors full of Chaz Mostert's Mustang.

On Lap 40 the Tickford driver tried wrangle third spot off van Gisbergen with an ambitious lunge at Turn 9, however all he did was run wide and end up dropping momentarily behind teammate Will Davison.

Van Gisbergen and Mostert pitted together on Lap 42, immediately resuming their battle once back on track. They ran nose to tail for the next eight laps, before Mostert made another mistake, this time locking up on the way into Turn 4 and losing the best part of 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, Whincup pitted from 12s behind McLaughlin on Lap 49, the Penske Ford driver staying out until Lap 51 before finally making his second stop.

He emerged with a 14s advantage, only dropping a second of that lead over the final stint as he cruised to a comfortable win to kick off his title defence

The Triple Eight pair came home second and third, Whincup 1s clear of van Gisbergen.

Thanks to Mostert's failed attempt to pass the #97 Holden, it was Will Davison that came home as the next-best Mustang and the top Tickford Ford.

He was only a second behind van Gisbergen by the finish, with Mostert 2.5s back in fifth.

Coulthard came home sixth despite his 10s penalty, ahead of a gaggle of Holdens led by Nick Percat and including Dave Reynolds, Mark Winterbottom, and James Courtney.

Race 1 Results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Mustang GT    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 12.9651 12.9651
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 13.9536 0.9885
4 23 Australia Will Davison  Ford Mustang GT 14.9425 0.9889
5 55 Australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Mustang GT 17.5715 2.6290
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Mustang GT 22.2900 4.7185
7 8 Australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 33.2791 10.9891
8 9 Australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 33.7720 0.4929
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom  Holden Commodore ZB 49.3665 15.5945
10 22 Australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 55.9699 6.6034
11 15 Australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'03.3401 7.3702
12 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood  Holden Commodore ZB 1'04.3076 0.9675
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'05.8463 1.5387
14 34 Australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.6808 2.8345
15 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'10.5826 1.9018
16 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.1106 9.5280
17 14 Australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap 1 Lap
18 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway  Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap 9.2157
19 3 Garry Jacobson  Nissan Altima 1 Lap 20.7933
20 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap 14.8189
21 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth  Ford Mustang GT 6 Laps 5 Laps
22 6 Australia Cameron Waters  Ford Mustang GT 14 Laps 8 Laps
  2 Australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 53 Laps 39 Laps
Next article
Crash sidelines Jones for 2019 Supercars opener

Previous article

Crash sidelines Jones for 2019 Supercars opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari? Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Commentary

Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari?

9h ago
Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes historic Mustang win Article
Supercars

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes historic Mustang win

Kubica says Williams just Article
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams just "lost another day"

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes historic Mustang win
Supercars

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin takes historic Mustang win

Crash sidelines Jones for 2019 Supercars opener
Supercars

Crash sidelines Jones for 2019 Supercars opener

Adelaide 500: Coulthard secures debut pole for the Mustang
Supercars

Adelaide 500: Coulthard secures debut pole for the Mustang

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.