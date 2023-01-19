Erebus delivers "honest" Gen3 build update

Listen to this article

Supercars teams are currently scrambling to complete the builds on their new-generation cars at the tail end of a development programme that has faced constant delays and interruptions.

Engine delivery only started this week, while the aero package for the Ford Mustang is yet to be formally signed off and could still change.

The biggest hold-up for teams on both sides of the manufacturer delay is parts supply, however, with a number of critical control components still not available.

As revealed by Motorsport.com that's led to serious doubts over whether the February 1 shakedown at Winton, for teams based south of the Queensland border, will go ahead.

Instead it seems that testing on the week of February 13 is more realistic.

That matter was addressed in an update provided by Ryan today, the Erebus boss suggesting it would be that middle week in February before his cars run.

"Now to an honest update on where Erebus is up to on our car builds," read the letter from Ryan.

"We chose a direction different from most other teams and committed to building our own chassis in-house under the direction of our long-term 'welder' James White.

"James is a brilliant person, fabricator, engineer and designer but prefers the term, 'I’m just a dumb welder'.

"Our Gen3 chassis and clips will arguably be the best in the category and that’s where we wanted our base to start.

"The rest of the build comes down to the control components that we could choose to source from other avenues or to make in-house. We carefully selected the best manufacturers we know from years of experience and have made everything so far via these lines.

"Control parts we have no choice and no control over, and need to purchase via the accredited manufacturer.

"All components we have assembled in-house under the leadership of [crew chief] Brad Tremain and [chief mechanic] Brad Packham. The attention to detail is where gains can be made in Gen3 and I think we have already made many gains without turning a lap.

"Delays with controlled components is what currently stalls our car builds. We don’t have engines, exhausts, air boxes, radiator ducts, front splitters, front crash bars, dashboards, leg protection/driver's floor trays (both these items are now for us to make), rear wings, uprights and several designs and items we are expecting for assembly direction.

"We could send out a picture of a car on wheels and pretend we are nearly ready but that would be misleading and simply waste critical time that can be spent making things better. That’s not Erebus. As someone wise once said to me, always use the six Ps: Proper Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance!

"Erebus will shake our cars down and test when we have 100 per cent complete cars. Testing an incomplete car without proper initial set-up time is a waste of everyone’s time and will not help us win races in 2023.

"If this happens to be the first of February, that’s great, but I suspect we will shake down and test February 13th-15th.

"Brodie and Will are more ready than ever, and I know they will drive out of the pits ready to drive as fast as they can and race hard to push for the top step of the podium, right from the word go."