Supercars News

Gen3 homologation testing to continue this week

The Gen3 prototypes are set to run on three of the next seven days as Supercars looks to lock down the homologation of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gen3 homologation testing to continue this week
Listen to this article

As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier this month, the series will use a short burst of testing with the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro prototypes in a bid to finally formalise the homologation.

The driving force behind the additional testing is Ford which is known to be dissatisfied with the aerodynamic performance of the Mustang compared to the Camaro, while there are also question marks over the throttle mapping of the Coyote-based Ford motor.

More details of the final stages of prototype testing have now come to light, with the programme set to kick off with two days at Queensland Raceway this week.

That will be focussed on the engine work with James Courtney, Chaz Mostert and Will Davison set to provide feedback on the Ford V8, while Ford Performance will have a US-based engine specialist Joe Hendrickson on the ground.

Testing will then continue at QR early next week with the focus shifting to the respective aero packages.

Supercars did undertake its aero homologation testing process, known as VCAT, last year, however CFD work has continued since due to Ford's concerns over parity.

Next week's QR running will be used for comparative performance tests between the Mustang and the Camaro, while a dedicated, real-world aero test on an airfield, similar to VCAT, is also set to take place at some point before the end of this month.

Both the series and its teams are in a race against time to prepare their new cars for the season-opening Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.

The homologation isn't the only hold-up for teams as they undergo their Gen3 builds with supply issues also causing headaches.

Teams testing is supposed to kick off early next month followed by an all-in, pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.

However sources have indicated that it could be as late as mid-February before some teams begin testing due to the supply delays.

