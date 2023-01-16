Questions over pre-season Supercars testing

Listen to this article

Teams are currently scrambling through new car builds as they prepare to debut the next-generation hardware at the Newcastle 500 in early March.

Last year Supercars outlined a teams testing programme that kicked off with the Melbourne teams, and Albury-based Brad Jones Racing, shaking down cars at Winton on January 24.

That was to be followed by a full test day at Winton on February 7 ahead of the all-in Sydney Motorsport Park pre-season test on February 22.

The shakedown for the Queensland-based teams was set for January 30 at Queensland Raceway, followed by a full test on February 9 and then the trip to SMP.

However it now appears likely that the schedules could undergo significant changes, particularly for those based south of the Queensland border.

The January 24 date has already been scrapped with the Winton shakedown pushed back to February 1.

However sources are now indicating that could also be too ambitious, with even the February 7 date potentially under threat.

Some teams are bracing not to run until as late as the week of February 13.

The Gen3 programme has been plagued by delays throughout the development stage thanks, in part at least, to global supply chain issues.

Those supply issues have continued during the off-season team builds with some parts still not accessible to crews as they piece together the all-new cars.

Supercars itself is also in a race against time to complete homologation of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro, which is required for teams to finalise their builds.

Homologation testing with the Mustang and Camaro prototypes is set to resume this week as the series looks to ease concerns Ford has had over issues such as drivability and aero parity.

A full field of 25 Gen3 cars will make their competitive debut on the streets of Newcastle on March 10-12.

General Motors will be represented by 14 Camaros fielded by six teams – Triple Eight, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Matt Stone Racing, Brad Jones Racing and PremiAir Racing.

The 11 Ford Mustangs will come from Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Blanchard Racing Team.