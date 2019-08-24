Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Race 1 in
00 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
19 days
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
46 days
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
61 days
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
75 days
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
89 days
Supercars / The Bend / Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: Mostert denies fuel-starved McLaughlin pole

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Mostert denies fuel-starved McLaughlin pole
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 4:23 AM

Chaz Mostert denied Scott McLaughlin pole position in a tense weather-affected Supercars qualifying session at The Bend.

Light, persistent rain made for tricky conditions throughout Q2 and Q3, however the moisture had little effect on the outright lap times.

Instead it was another record-breaking session, McLaughlin the first to go under his own benchmark lap with an eye-watering 1m47.696s on his first run in Q3.

Lacking the fuel for a final run thanks to going twice in Q2, McLaughlin could only hope that the seven-tenth gap over the field would be good enough.

However Mostert had other ideas, a remarkable 1m47.522s at the flag denying McLaughlin in spectacular fashion.

“I don’t know what happened out there to be honest," said Mostert.

"The car was pretty good at the end there, but yeah, it’s pretty sketchy. When you see drops on the window around here and [it's] such a smooth surface, you know that it’s going to [get] really slippery when you don’t realise it.

"For me it was just stay on the black stuff."

McLaughlin will still start from the front row, but was left to rue the lack of fuel and a mistake at Turn 1.

"We ran out of fuel so we didn’t have enough fuel to go out and have another lap, but that’s probably my fault because I stuffed up the first session," he said.

"But [that was] a bloody good lap by Chaz, so well done to him and his guys.

“I definitely stuffed up, Turn 1 I stuffed up… I nearly went off there, so I was actually lucky to get that lap in.

"We will just have to come back and win the race."

Mark Winterbottom improved on his final run to grab third on the grid, having come all the way from Q1, with Anton De Pasquale set to start on the outside of the second row.

Cam Waters will start fifth alongside Nissan driver Andre Heimgartner, while Fabian Coulthard could only manage seventh in the second Penske Mustang.

Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup were eighth and ninth, their best showing of what's been a difficult weekend so far for the Red Bull Holden squad.

Will Davison will start 10th, after a promising final run was cut short when his Tickford Mustang's engine died.

Outside of the Top 10, Simona de Silvestro secured a career-best Supercars qualifying result with 13th.

“[I'm] pretty happy," she said. "I think the test day we did a couple of weeks ago was really good for us, and on our side of the garage I’m really starting to get the car where I want it.

"I’m pretty positive about that and now we just need to keep working to be even better."

Thomas Randle, meanwhile, will start his main series debut from 14th.

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'47.5227
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'47.6968
3 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.1604
4 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.2051
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'48.2547
6 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'48.3828
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'48.5031
8 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.5192
9 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.5502
10 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'48.6130
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'49.2972
12 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4195
13 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'49.5560
14 66 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'49.6393
15 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'50.0279
16 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.1658
17 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6453
18 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.7252
19 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.7324
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.7662
21 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.7749
22 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.9497
23 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.1080
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.1237
25 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'50.1840
26 4 United States Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.5641
Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

