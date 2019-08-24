The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin lowers practice lap record

The session had barely got going when it was red flagged for debris, Macauley Jones the culprit thanks to a run-in with a foam sign on the outside of the last corner.

To that point the quick man was Cam Waters, who had set a 1m49.720s on his opening run.

That time didn't last long once the session restarted, McLaughlin firing straight to the top with a 1m48.931s.

Once in front, there was no stopping the runaway points leader. He lowered the benchmark to a 1m48.403s with 10 minutes to go, before logging a record-breaking 1m47.986s on his final run.

That left his margin over the field at a whopping 0.77s, Chaz Mostert the best of the rest with a 1m48.759s.

Anton De Pasquale was the top Commodore in the field, a 1m48.784s leaving him third quickest.

Tickford pair Waters and Lee Holdsworth were fourth and fifth quickest, followed by Scott Pye, Will Davison and Mark Winterbottom.

James Courtney capped off a promising morning for Walkinshaw Andretti United with P9, ahead of Brad Jones Racing pair Tim Slade and Jones.

It was another horror session for Triple Eight, with both Red Bull Holdens nowhere near the pace.

Shane van Gisbergen spent most of the first half of the session on the grass, with four separate offs. When he did finally piece together a lap it was only good enough for 20th.

Jamie Whincup's session was a little less spectacular, but just as unsuccessful, the seven-time series champ just 24th quickest.

"We’re not in a good place," said Whincup. "There’s no secrets, we have got a lot of work to do, we’re just trying to find a balance.

"We don’t have front, we don’t have rear and we just don’t have overall grip as well. So we have got a bit to do.

"There is hope that we can still tune it up for qualifying but we need to make the right calls. We need to make educated guesses and make right calls in the next hour or so."