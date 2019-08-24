Supercars
Supercars / The Bend / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin lowers practice lap record

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin lowers practice lap record
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 1:28 AM

Scott McLaughlin smashed his own unofficial lap record in Practice 3 at The Bend, becoming the first driver to break into the 1m47s as he gapped the field by almost eight tenths.

The session had barely got going when it was red flagged for debris, Macauley Jones the culprit thanks to a run-in with a foam sign on the outside of the last corner.

To that point the quick man was Cam Waters, who had set a 1m49.720s on his opening run.

That time didn't last long once the session restarted, McLaughlin firing straight to the top with a 1m48.931s.

Once in front, there was no stopping the runaway points leader. He lowered the benchmark to a 1m48.403s with 10 minutes to go, before logging a record-breaking 1m47.986s on his final run.

That left his margin over the field at a whopping 0.77s, Chaz Mostert the best of the rest with a 1m48.759s.

Anton De Pasquale was the top Commodore in the field, a 1m48.784s leaving him third quickest.

Tickford pair Waters and Lee Holdsworth were fourth and fifth quickest, followed by Scott Pye, Will Davison and Mark Winterbottom.

Read Also:

James Courtney capped off a promising morning for Walkinshaw Andretti United with P9, ahead of Brad Jones Racing pair Tim Slade and Jones.

It was another horror session for Triple Eight, with both Red Bull Holdens nowhere near the pace.

Shane van Gisbergen spent most of the first half of the session on the grass, with four separate offs. When he did finally piece together a lap it was only good enough for 20th.

Jamie Whincup's session was a little less spectacular, but just as unsuccessful, the seven-time series champ just 24th quickest.

"We’re not in a good place," said Whincup. "There’s no secrets, we have got a lot of work to do, we’re just trying to find a balance.

"We don’t have front, we don’t have rear and we just don’t have overall grip as well. So we have got a bit to do.

"There is hope that we can still tune it up for qualifying but we need to make the right calls. We need to make educated guesses and make right calls in the next hour or so."

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'47.9865    
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'48.7594 0.7729 0.7729
3 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.7844 0.7979 0.0250
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'48.9334 0.9469 0.1490
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'48.9920 1.0055 0.0586
6 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9933 1.0068 0.0013
7 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'49.1473 1.1608 0.1540
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.1759 1.1894 0.0286
9 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2054 1.2189 0.0295
10 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2236 1.2371 0.0182
11 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2534 1.2669 0.0298
12 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2791 1.2926 0.0257
13 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'49.3341 1.3476 0.0550
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'49.3681 1.3816 0.0340
15 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'49.3970 1.4105 0.0289
16 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4303 1.4438 0.0333
17 66 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'49.5894 1.6029 0.1591
18 4 United States Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6247 1.6382 0.0353
19 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6496 1.6631 0.0249
20 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6618 1.6753 0.0122
21 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'49.6645 1.6780 0.0027
22 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'49.7821 1.7956 0.1176
23 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.9971 2.0106 0.2150
24 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.0142 2.0277 0.0171
25 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.1088 2.1223 0.0946
26 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.2410 2.2545 0.1322
