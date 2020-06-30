ARG reveals post-lockdown season budgets

According to a 'Race into the Future' document release ARG's headline category TCR Australia will require an operating budget between $150,000 and $240,000, with a new car cost of $180-$220,000 and a used car cost of $105-$145,000.

The five-round S5000 season will be $175-$200,000 in operating costs and $350,000 to buy a new car.

The remaining six rounds of the Trans Am season, which started in Adelaide back in February, is $75-$120,000 with a new car around $155,000 and a used car between $125,000 and $150,000.

V8 Touring Cars, which will be rebranded as Super3 as part of the Super2 merger, will cost between $100,000 and $160,000 for the four rounds with an FG or VE Supercar costing around $130,000.

Touring Car Masters, meanwhile, has a wide operating budget range of between $60,000 and $120,000 for its four rounds, with a new car anywhere from $100,000 to $220,000 and a used car from $90,000 to $200,000.

TCR, S5000, Trans Am and TCM will run the majority of their rounds as part of the Motorsport Australia Championships, with their seasons all either resuming or starting at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 14-16.

There will be live free-to-air TV coverage of all TCR and S5000 races on Network Seven, with the others promised at least one live TV race per round.

Super3 will run on the Supercars bill, starting from next month's Winton event, with all races live on Fox Sports.

“We are excited to have dates and a premium line-up of circuits confirmed for our return to racing,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“Between the first live event telecasts of our categories on the Seven Network, the return of the Motorsport Australia Gold Star with S5000 and our inaugural Bathurst International and Tasmanian events, there is plenty to look forward to this season.

“The motorsport industry is generally aware that our categories offer excellent value and affordability, but we wanted to really consolidate that message across each of our categories with the support of key facts and figures, which is why we have produced the Race into the Future document.

“There are plenty of opportunities to race affordably and on a highly visible, national platform with ARG. That includes customer racing models for teams and drivers, or privateer efforts owning and running your race car – a path many young drivers and their families have taken in our categories.”