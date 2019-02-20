Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Juncadella explains why he turned down Super GT chance

shares
comments
Juncadella explains why he turned down Super GT chance
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
1h ago

Daniel Juncadella has explained why he rejected an “attractive” offer from Nissan to race in Super GT and instead join R-Motorsport's DTM project.

After being left without a drive in wake of Mercedes’ DTM exit, Juncadella held talks with both the R-Motorsport Aston Martin outfit and Nissan over the winter.

Nissan invited him to Japan in early December for a test session at Fuji and offered him a contract days later even as Juncadella’s negotiations with R-Motorsport dragged on.

The Spaniard says he had once made up his mind about moving to Japan, but eventually chose to see out talks with R-Motorsport that would have allowed him to stay in both Europe and DTM.

Juncadella was formally inducted into the R-Motorsport line-up on Tuesday alongside fellow Mercedes DTM refugee Paul di Resta, Blancpain GT star Jake Dennis and ex-European Formula 3 racer Ferdinand Habsburg. 

“The test was very good, and after five or six days I had a contract on the table to race in the Super GT and a very, very cool project,” Juncadella told Motorsport.com when asked about his Fuji test.

"Then I spoke with the people of Aston Martin in the DTM, because it was still my priority to stay in Europe and continue in the DTM, but I told them that I had this [Nissan chance], which was something attractive.

“They asked me for more time and I tried to lengthen the issue with Nissan. But at one point they told me that I had to sign in December or nothing.

“In the end I was thinking about it for several days and there were some [days] when I was sure to go to Japan and others when I did not.

“Finally I took the risk and I said no to Nissan, but we have a very good relationship. I felt that right now in my life it was not the time to go to Japan and in the end everything went well.”

From the editor, also read:

Juncadella says he is excited about DTM adopting Class One rules in 2019 after his Super GT outing in Nissan's GT-R offered a glimpse of just how fast the new-gen DTM cars could be.

The two series plan to host a joint race in Japan towards the end of the year and Super GT cars are also expected to take part in an existing DTM race in 2019 as wildcard entrants.

"It is undoubtedly very attractive, it is one of the reasons why I am also still in the DTM,” he said. “The project of making a common championship with the Super GT is a very big attraction for any drier.

“After having tried the cars in Japan I was very surprised of their performance and that the DTM goes in that direction, it makes it very attractive.

“I love Japan and the circuits there, if we run there some race would be very interesting, as well as the arrival of more brands, which make the DTM something more international and more prestigious championship".

Daniel Juncadella, Mercedes-AMG Team HWA

Daniel Juncadella, Mercedes-AMG Team HWA

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Aston Martin announces Super GT return after five years

Previous article

Aston Martin announces Super GT return after five years
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Drivers Daniel Juncadella
Author Rachit Thukral

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

18m ago
Williams' delayed FW42 finally makes it to testing Article
Formula 1

Williams' delayed FW42 finally makes it to testing

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images Article
Formula 1

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images

News in depth
Juncadella explains why he turned down Super GT chance
Super GT

Juncadella explains why he turned down Super GT chance

Aston Martin announces Super GT return after five years
Super GT

Aston Martin announces Super GT return after five years

Why Nissan dropped Super GT's elder statesman
Super GT

Why Nissan dropped Super GT's elder statesman

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.