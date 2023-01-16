Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Toyota signs Sasahara, but Alesi keeps Super Formula drive
Super Formula News

Oyu closing on Super Formula reprieve with Servus

Toshiki Oyu looks increasingly likely to contest the 2023 Super Formula series with Servus Japan despite being left off Honda’s driver announcement last month.

Jamie Klein
By:
Oyu closing on Super Formula reprieve with Servus
Listen to this article

The 24-year-old has spent the last three seasons driving for Nakajima Racing, but departed the team at the end of last year, with Ren Sato taking his drive for the upcoming season.

Oyu’s name was conspicuously absent when Honda revealed its Super Formula driver roster last month, although he will continue to represent the marque in SUPER GT driving for the ARTA team.

Read Also:

It’s understood that Oyu had wanted to switch to Team Goh, a team he saw as being a better fit for his outsider image, but the squad’s future was plunged into doubt by the loss of its Red Bull junior team programme, which has returned to Team Mugen for 2023.

However, the Servus organisation that ran Team Goh has not given up on fielding cars in 2023, and was present for last month’s Suzuka rookie test with Cem Bolukbasi at the wheel of its sole Honda-powered car.

Motorsport.com has learned that Oyu has been working to assemble the budget needed to drive for Servus this season, and is now close to his target.

If successful, the Hokkaido native would likely be part of a two-car Servus operation alongside an international driver, with ex-Formula 2 racer Bolukbasi the most likely candidate after his test appearance at Suzuka.

 

Bolukbasi told Motorsport.com last year he was weighing up options to return to F2 as well as the Servus opportunity, but any hopes of a return to the Formula 1 support category are now seemingly pinned on already-signed drivers missing budget payment deadlines.

Servus meanwhile is understood to have submitted an application for two entries ahead of last month’s final deadline, and Honda is open to supplying an 11th engine in the event that Servus can find the requisite finances.

The provisional 2023 Super Formula entry list comprises 11 Toyota-powered cars and nine Honda-powered machines for a total grid of 20 cars, with Giuliano Alesi having been named as the driver of the #36 TOM’S car last week by Toyota.

Should the grid finally expand to 22 cars, it would mark the largest grid size since the 2007 season for the Japanese series.

shares
comments
Toyota signs Sasahara, but Alesi keeps Super Formula drive
Previous article

Toyota signs Sasahara, but Alesi keeps Super Formula drive
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Wadoux added to Ferrari factory GT driver roster for 2023
WEC

Wadoux added to Ferrari factory GT driver roster for 2023

Dakar 2023: Benavides edges Price for second bikes crown Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Benavides edges Price for second bikes crown

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Toshiki Oyu
Will ARTA's new SUPER GT pairing conquer or combust?
Super GT

Will ARTA's new SUPER GT pairing conquer or combust?

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?
Super Formula

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Latest news

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures

World Rally legend and three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr has revealed that he sustained two fractures to his spine in the huge crash that forced him out of the 2023 event.

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Prime
Formula E Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

Gunther Steiner says the comments made by rival Formula 1 teams about Haas and its relationship with Ferrari early in 2022 felt like "a broken record."

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Lucas di Grassi admitted that his Mexico City E-Prix podium was unexpected, particularly as Mahindra went into the Formula E season with test days still in its allowance.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.