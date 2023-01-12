Toyota signs Sasahara, but Alesi keeps Super Formula drive
Toyota has announced that Ukyo Sasahara will join its SUPER GT stable for 2023, but Giuliano Alesi will retain his Super Formula drive with TOM’S.
Ex-Honda driver Sasahara fills the TBA slot that had existed alongside Alesi in the #37 TOM’S Toyota GR Supra when Toyota initially announced its 2023 GT500 line-ups back in November.
However, despite expectations that Sasahara would also take the place of Alesi in the squad’s Super Formula line-up, Alesi has now been confirmed alongside Ritomo Miyata as part of an unchanged roster.
Miyata will partner Sho Tsuboi on board the #36 TOM'S GR Supra, as previously announced.
Alesi's berth at TOM’S in Super Formula was called into question after a disappointing first full season with the team last year that yielded just one points finish all year, an eighth place at Fuji Speedway.
Sasahara was subsequently invited to share Alesi’s car for last month’s post-season rookie test at Suzuka, taking over the #36 car for the second day of the test and making a good impression with his speed and technical feedback.
However, missing out on the TOM'S drive means that Sasahara, who won two races last year but has been replaced at Team Mugen by Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, will not feature on the grid in 2023.
Sasahara nonetheless still becomes the first Japanese driver to transition from Honda to Toyota since Daisuke Ito in 2008, having already had his first taste of the GR Supra in a private test session late last month at Motegi.
2023 Toyota Super Formula line-up:
|Team
|No.
|Driver
|Kondo Racing
|3
|Kenta Yamashita
|4
|Kazuto Kotaka
|KCMG
|7
|18
|Rookie Racing
|14
|Impul
|19
|20
|TOM'S
|36
|
Giuliano Alesi
|37
|Inging
|38
|39
Toyota 2023 SUPER GT line-up:
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata
|
37
|
Giuliano Alesi
Ukyo Sasahara
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
