Toyota signs Sasahara, but Alesi keeps Super Formula drive

Ex-Honda driver Sasahara fills the TBA slot that had existed alongside Alesi in the #37 TOM’S Toyota GR Supra when Toyota initially announced its 2023 GT500 line-ups back in November.

However, despite expectations that Sasahara would also take the place of Alesi in the squad’s Super Formula line-up, Alesi has now been confirmed alongside Ritomo Miyata as part of an unchanged roster.

Miyata will partner Sho Tsuboi on board the #36 TOM'S GR Supra, as previously announced.

Alesi's berth at TOM’S in Super Formula was called into question after a disappointing first full season with the team last year that yielded just one points finish all year, an eighth place at Fuji Speedway.

Sasahara was subsequently invited to share Alesi’s car for last month’s post-season rookie test at Suzuka, taking over the #36 car for the second day of the test and making a good impression with his speed and technical feedback.

However, missing out on the TOM'S drive means that Sasahara, who won two races last year but has been replaced at Team Mugen by Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, will not feature on the grid in 2023.

Sasahara nonetheless still becomes the first Japanese driver to transition from Honda to Toyota since Daisuke Ito in 2008, having already had his first taste of the GR Supra in a private test session late last month at Motegi.

2023 Toyota Super Formula line-up:

Team No. Driver Kondo Racing 3 Kenta Yamashita 4 Kazuto Kotaka KCMG 7 Kamui Kobayashi 18 Yuji Kunimoto Rookie Racing 14 Kazuya Oshima Impul 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi 20 Ryo Hirakawa TOM'S 36 Giuliano Alesi 37 Ritomo Miyata Inging 38 Sho Tsuboi 39 Sena Sakaguchi

Toyota 2023 SUPER GT line-up:

Team Tyre No. Drivers TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Giuliano Alesi Ukyo Sasahara Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita