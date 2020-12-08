Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen to contest New Zealand Grand Prix

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen to contest New Zealand Grand Prix
By:

Shane van Gisbergen will contest next month's New Zealand Grand Prix – if there's a relaxation of border restrictions between NZ and Australia.

The reigning Bathurst 1000 winner, who is currently spending the Supercars off-season in his native NZ, has inked a deal to join the Toyota Racing Series for a one-off appearance at the Grand Prix.

The agreement follows a recent test for van Gisbergen in one of the current FT-60 cars at Hampton Downs.

However the deal will require Queensland joining the New Zealand/Australia travel bubble before then.

Van Gisbergen is currently due back at Triple Eight Race Engineering in Brisbane on February 5, ahead of the pre-season Supercars test on February 14.

As it stands all NZ arrivals into Queensland must undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine, which would rule van Gisbergen out of the January 23-24 Grand Prix.

That will change if Queensland joins the Northern Territory and New South Wales in the trans-Tasman bubble between now and then.

“Shane is one of New Zealand’s greatest drivers and ambassadors of the modern era and will be a massive drawcard for the first running of the New Zealand Grand Prix at Hampton Downs, which we’ve coined the Race of Champions,” Hampton Downs chief operating officer Josie Spillane said.

“Hampton Downs has been working hard behind the scenes to deliver several NZ champions for the event and we are delighted Shane has stepped up and committed despite the COVID cloud hanging over the final outcome.

“If we put everything in life on hold until we know what is happening with COVID, we’d do nothing. So we commit, we put in the hard yards and we hope that New Zealand and Australia continue their success in their battle with COVID, and that results in an open border with Queensland.”

Read Also:

Van Gisbergen added that he'd love to take part in the event, particularly with NZ legend Kenny Smith set to make his 50th GP start.

"The New Zealand Grand Prix carries so much history and it is going to be really cool getting the chance to compete in it,” he said.

“Hampton Downs is an awesome venue for it and will provide great racing.

“While I don’t have any expectations and adapting to driving the cars will take a bit of getting used to, it is going to be a lot of fun and I will give it my best.

“It would be amazing to race alongside Kenny Smith again. That guy is an absolute legend, and it will be neat to say I was there for his 50th Grand Prix.”

Van Gisbergen competed at the NZGP back in 2007, finishing 12th en route to second in the TRS standings.

Later that year he made his Supercars debut with Team Kiwi Racing.

Van Gisbergen was set to keep busy with a speedway programme in NZ over the summer, only for that plan to be shut down by Triple Eight.

S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps

Previous article

S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Other open wheel
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

Explained: F1's Abu Dhabi 'biosphere' lockdown plans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Explained: F1's Abu Dhabi 'biosphere' lockdown plans

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

Latest news

Van Gisbergen to contest New Zealand Grand Prix
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen to contest New Zealand Grand Prix

S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps

TRS secures immigration exemption for foreign drivers
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

TRS secures immigration exemption for foreign drivers

Smith to make 50th New Zealand Grand Prix start
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

Smith to make 50th New Zealand Grand Prix start

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"

16h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

14h
3
Formula 1

Explained: F1's Abu Dhabi 'biosphere' lockdown plans

19h
4
Formula 1

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell

18h
5
Formula 1

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers

13h

Latest news

Van Gisbergen to contest New Zealand Grand Prix
Misc

Van Gisbergen to contest New Zealand Grand Prix

S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps
Misc

S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps

TRS secures immigration exemption for foreign drivers
Misc

TRS secures immigration exemption for foreign drivers

Smith to make 50th New Zealand Grand Prix start
Misc

Smith to make 50th New Zealand Grand Prix start

Herne joins GRM for S5000
Misc

Herne joins GRM for S5000

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel
Mar 10, 2020

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel
Mar 10, 2020

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel
Feb 28, 2020

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel
Feb 28, 2020

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel
Feb 16, 2020

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.