Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

shares
comments
Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
By:

Plans for Shane van Gisbergen to compete in a number of speedway events this summer have been blocked by Supercars team Triple Eight.

The Bathurst 1000 winner had planned to return to his speedway roots over the New Zealand summer, running a midget in a number of events.

He made a first appearance in the car at Baypark Speedway over the weekend, finishing ninth in the feature.

However the programme has already been cut short, van Gisbergen explaining via social media that he'd been asked by Triple Eight not to continue racing the midget.

Read Also:

“Unfortunately we’ve had to put the brakes on speedway for this year,” van Gisbergen wrote on Facebook.

“After initially getting the okay to compete in some races over summer the big boss called through with the word that he would rather not have me racing in the midget

“It’s a hard one as I had so much fun on the weekend but I understand as well the risk that’s involved and what’s at stake so I respect that call.

“Thanks so much to United Truck Parts and Shaun Insley Racing for giving me a go, I loved being back on the dirt.”

Van Gisbergen has spent plenty of time on the dirt since returning to NZ following the Bathurst 1000, with a successful pair of rally outings.

He was a class winner in the City of Auckland Rally, before winning the Battle of Jacks Ridge.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

