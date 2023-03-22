Johnson to drive NASCAR in Adelaide

Listen to this article

Johnson, the grandson of Aussie touring car great Dick Johnson, will drive the ex-Hendricks Motorsport 2016 Chevrolet around the shortened version of the Adelaide street circuit.

He follows in the footsteps of his famous grandfather who made seven NASCAR starts in the US back in 1989.

Jett is no stranger to stock car-style racing himself, having spent three seasons in Trans Am in Australia before stepping up to Super3 this season.

His Super3 programme is backed by NAPA Auto Parts, which has opened the door for this opportunity in the NAPA-backed Chevy.

"Driving the NAPA NASCAR in Adelaide is going to be really cool," said Johnson.

"It shouldn't be much different to the Trans Am. The biggest difference will be the power, but I just raced in a Falcon V8 in New Zealand, so that was a good lead up and I'm really excited for it.

"Grandad raced a NASCAR back in his day, so I'm not the first [in the family] to drive a stock car – I just don't want to replicate what he did at Sonoma and put it up on the tyre wall!

"It will be a cool weekend. I've never driven the Adelaide circuit before, and it's a different layout to what Supercars run, but it is still going to be a great experience."

Johnson will be joined on track by a number of famous cars and stars across the AMF weekend.

Formula 1 ace Valtteri Bottas is the star attraction, the Finn set to drive both a Group A Alfa Romeo touring car, and a Bathurst 1000-winning Supercar.

The famous Repco Brabham BT19 will also be in action with both David and Sam Brabham behind the wheel.