Third-generation Johnson Supercar revealed

The grandson of the great Dick Johnson will make his debut in the Supercars system this weekend at the Newcastle 500.

He'll compete under the Team Johnson banner while technical support for the entry will come from Kelly Racing, which will field second-generation driver Mason Kelly in another Altima.

The Johnson car will be backed by NAPA Auto Parts, continuing a partnership that started during the 17-year-old's recent stint in Trans Am.

Johnson was expected to contest the full national Trans Am season this year, but has confirmed that he will instead focus on Super3.

“I’m super excited to confirm that I’ll be with NAPA Auto Parts in the Dunlop Super3 Series this year,” said Johnson.

“I can’t believe this is the year I get to start my Supercars career. Being around Supercars with Dad and Grandpa all my life, I feel the time is right. I’m nervous but really excited so I can’t wait to get into it at Newcastle

“It’s been great running in TA2 and Trans Am. I’ve really enjoyed the category so much. We won the title in TA2 last year and picked up podiums in Trans Am, but with the way that things have worked out, it was time for me to take the step into Super3 and hopefully continue my career forwards.

“It’s really cool to have the NAPA Auto Parts and the NAPA Motorsport Academy onboard for my first Supercars season. NAPA has been a tremendous supporter of ours and its great that we get the chance to continue to continue to progress up the ranks together.”

NAPA Auto Parts Head of Sponsorship Mitch Wiley said it was an easy decision to continue supporting Jett as he made the transition to Supercars.

“The team at NAPA are all behind Jett, and we can’t wait to be part of the next chapter of his career,” said Wiley.

“Jett is an outstanding young ambassador for our brand and we look forward to seeing his progression.

“The Super3 Series is a great fit for both Jett and NAPA too. Both are emerging forces in their space and it’s great to see the partnership continue."