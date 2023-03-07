Subscribe
Previous / Renee Gracie documentary in the works Next / Why Supercars tweaked Chevrolet's Camaro, not Ford's Mustang
Supercars / Newcastle News

Third-generation Johnson Supercar revealed

The covers have come off the Nissan Altima that third-generation racer Jett Johnson will campaign in Super3 this season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Third-generation Johnson Supercar revealed
Listen to this article

The grandson of the great Dick Johnson will make his debut in the Supercars system this weekend at the Newcastle 500.

He'll compete under the Team Johnson banner while technical support for the entry will come from Kelly Racing, which will field second-generation driver Mason Kelly in another Altima.

The Johnson car will be backed by NAPA Auto Parts, continuing a partnership that started during the 17-year-old's recent stint in Trans Am.

Johnson was expected to contest the full national Trans Am season this year, but has confirmed that he will instead focus on Super3.

“I’m super excited to confirm that I’ll be with NAPA Auto Parts in the Dunlop Super3 Series this year,” said Johnson.

“I can’t believe this is the year I get to start my Supercars career. Being around Supercars with Dad and Grandpa all my life, I feel the time is right. I’m nervous but really excited so I can’t wait to get into it at Newcastle

“It’s been great running in TA2 and Trans Am. I’ve really enjoyed the category so much. We won the title in TA2 last year and picked up podiums in Trans Am, but with the way that things have worked out, it was time for me to take the step into Super3 and hopefully continue my career forwards.

“It’s really cool to have the NAPA Auto Parts and the NAPA Motorsport Academy onboard for my first Supercars season. NAPA has been a tremendous supporter of ours and its great that we get the chance to continue to continue to progress up the ranks together.”

NAPA Auto Parts Head of Sponsorship Mitch Wiley said it was an easy decision to continue supporting Jett as he made the transition to Supercars.

“The team at NAPA are all behind Jett, and we can’t wait to be part of the next chapter of his career,” said Wiley.

“Jett is an outstanding young ambassador for our brand and we look forward to seeing his progression.

“The Super3 Series is a great fit for both Jett and NAPA too. Both are emerging forces in their space and it’s great to see the partnership continue."

shares
comments

Renee Gracie documentary in the works

Why Supercars tweaked Chevrolet's Camaro, not Ford's Mustang
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Supercars tweaked Chevrolet's Camaro, not Ford's Mustang

Why Supercars tweaked Chevrolet's Camaro, not Ford's Mustang

Supercars

Why Supercars tweaked the Camaro Why Supercars tweaked Chevrolet's Camaro, not Ford's Mustang

Renee Gracie documentary in the works

Renee Gracie documentary in the works

Supercars

Renee Gracie doco in the works Renee Gracie documentary in the works

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Jett Johnson
Mustang to carry famous Dick Johnson colours

Mustang to carry famous Dick Johnson colours

Trans-Am

Johnson to race Tru-Blu Mustang Mustang to carry famous Dick Johnson colours

Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

Supercars

Johnson family share special laps Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

NAPA to back Johnson Trans Am

NAPA to back Johnson Trans Am

Trans-Am

NAPA to back Johnson Trans Am NAPA to back Johnson Trans Am

Latest news

Super Formula set to hold in-season test at Fuji

Super Formula set to hold in-season test at Fuji

Super Formula

Super Formula set to hold in-season test at Fuji Super Formula set to hold in-season test at Fuji

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

IMSA

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire

Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.