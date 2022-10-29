NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set
We now know who will fight for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in the finale at Phoenix Raceway, with the playoff field cut in half in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.
Ty Gibbs dumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap, winning the race and denying Jones a place in the Championship 4.
It was a dramatic end to a chaotic race where A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier battled hard throughout the event as they fought for the final transfer spot.
In the end, it came down to multiple overtime restarts, and Gibbs taking the checkered flag under a hail of boos after dumping Jones.
Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (3 wins)
- Best points result: 17th (2021)
Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (8 wins)
- Best points result: 3rd (2021)
Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (6 wins)
- Best points result: 13th (2021)
Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (3 wins)
- Best points result: 2nd (2020)
Related video
Kligerman joins Big Machine Racing for fulltime Xfinity in 2023
Gibbs wrecks JGR teammate Jones for Martinsville Xfinity win
Latest news
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, setting a new record of 14 Formula 1 victories in a season.
Team Goh announces split with Red Bull Junior Team
Team Goh has announced it has split from the Red Bull Junior Team following the conclusion of the 2022 Super Formula season.
Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"
Denny Hamlin was eliminated because of it, but he couldn't help but be impressed by Ross Chastain's last-lap banzai move at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway on Sunday.
BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry
Blanchard Racing Team is positioning itself to expand to two cars, using the dormant 26th Supercars entry, in 2024.