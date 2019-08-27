Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Christopher Bell's path to Xfinity championship is 'spot on'

shares
comments
Christopher Bell's path to Xfinity championship is 'spot on'
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 11:06 PM

Christopher Bell certainly had a championship-like season in 2018 but unfortunately it didn’t end that way.

Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem
Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem
Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem

He and his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team don’t plan on making the same mistake twice.

Bell wrecked out of consecutive races in the playoffs last fall, won at Phoenix in a “must-win” situation to contend for the championship at Homestead, only to run 11th in the season finale as Tyler Reddick won the race and the title.

Bell collected his sixth win of the 2019 season on Saturday, earning the first road course victory of his career at Road America.

A second chance

Once again, he appears well on his way to title contention with a team quite capable of providing him the opportunity.

“We had a really good year last year and it’s tough to top that,” said Bell’s crew chief, Jason Ratcliff. “We had all the momentum we could get going into Homestead. I think when we look back at it, because we DNF’d at Kansas and Texas, it put a lot of pressure on us at Phoenix. 

“I feel like when the team came out of Phoenix we were super-excited about what we had accomplished but we were worn out. We put everything we had into Phoenix and we maybe we didn’t have everything we needed for Homestead.

“It wasn’t that we performed terrible at Homestead. We definitely didn’t meet our expectations, just didn’t perform as well as the guys we were racing against. So, we have to clean that up there – we have to be better at Homestead.”

But as far as where the team stands getting to Homestead, Ratcliff said, “We’re spot on right now.”

Bell, 24, ended the 2018 season with seven wins, 18 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes and five poles. With 10 races remaining this season, Bell already has six wins, 15 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes and four poles.

Only getting better

In perhaps the most telling statistic, Bell has already led nearly twice as many laps this season (1280) as last year (759).

“I think we’re capable of winning every time we go to the race track,” Bell said. “There’s no superspeedway races in the final 10, so I think we can win every time. Honestly, that’s unrealistic.

“All our goal is, is to win races. We did have a goal to win a road course race and now we’ve done that. If we don’t win any more this season I’m going to be extremely disappointed.”

The series moves to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday, a track where Bell has only one previous start that didn’t end well (34th).

Even so, he still sees another chance at victory.

“I love Darlington. It’s a really fun race track. I got to go test there last year, so I’ve got some laps there,” Bell said. “Not as many as some of the other guys since the race last year didn’t go so well for us, but I do have some seat time there and it’s one of my favorite tracks.

“It’s really slick and I’m ready to redeem myself from last year.” 

Next article
Matt DiBenedetto on Road America wreck: "I drove stupid"

Previous article

Matt DiBenedetto on Road America wreck: "I drove stupid"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Christopher Bell
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Darlington

Darlington

29 Aug - 31 Aug
First Practice Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours

3
Supercars

Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut

2h

Latest news

Christopher Bell's path to Xfinity championship is 'spot on'
NSXF

Christopher Bell's path to Xfinity championship is 'spot on'

Matt DiBenedetto on Road America wreck: "I drove stupid"
NSXF

Matt DiBenedetto on Road America wreck: "I drove stupid"

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win at Road America
NSXF

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win at Road America

A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race
NSXF

A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win
NSXF

Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.