Conner Jones apologizes for intentional wreck that left rival hospitalized

Conner Jones, who is only 18 years old, was making his 22nd career start on Saturday when he reacted poorly to some aggressive racing from rival Matt Mills. While battling for 17th in the Homestead Truck race, Jones got into the back of Mills. The tuck snapped hard to the right and slammed the wall, quickly erupting into flames.

Mills emerged from the fiery wreck of his No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet under his own power after it came to a stop in the grass, resting against a tire barrier. But per the team, Mills has since been transported to a local hospital for further observation.

Jones was immediately held two laps for reckless driving and went on to finish 25th. He declined to make comments to several members of the media after the race, but has since released the following statement:

"I have not yet had the chance to personally apologize to Matt for the incident that took place during today's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but I intend to do so. Matt and I have encountered several on-track incidents this season, and I let my frustration get the best of me.

"I underestimated the impact my actions would have on Matt, and I deeply regret the consequences that followed. I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to Matt, Niece Motorsports, NASCAR, and my entire ThorSport Racing team for my unsportsmanlike behavior. My thoughts are with Matt, during this time after hearing that he has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation following the contact on the racetrack."

Mills to be held overnight

At 7:30pm EST., a few hours after the Truck race, the team confirmed that Mills will remain at the hospital overnight: "Matt Mills will remain at a local hospital for continued observation overnight. Mills, driver of the No. 42 for Niece Motorsports, was transported for observation after an incident in Saturday afternoon's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Matt and team are grateful for the outpouring of support. Further updates will be provided as they become available."