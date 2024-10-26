Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory
Richard Childress Racing will have a shot at the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, courtesy of Austin Hill.
Driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Austin Hill ran down Cole Custer and easily passed the reigning series champion for the lead with just 12 laps to go at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
After passing Custer, Hill drove off with the race win in hand. This will be his first ever appearance in the Championship 4, causing him to become emotional on the radio after taking the checkered flag. This victory is Hill's fourth of the year and the tenth of his Xfinity career.
"I work so hard at this," said Hill after the race. "A lot of people doubt me but I wake up everyday to prove everyone wrong. I deserve to be here. I deserve to race for a championship. This No. 21 team deserves it just as much as I do.
"They worked their asses off each and every day just like I do.I have to give it up to those guys. They gave me a hell of a car. I didn't have to go run the wall. I could run wherever I wanted to ... Oh my God, I am out of breath. I can honestly say I've never cried coming to the start/finish line -- I couldn't even get my emotions together getting into Turn 1 after the checkered. All the hard work and dedication that goes into this. I don't think anyone is going to understand what this means to me (and) my family."
The run to the finish
After the final round of green-flag pit stops with about 40 laps to go, A.J. Allmendinger was actually in control of the race. He was already locked into the final four via his Las Vegas win last weekend, so he chose to gamble for a late caution while saving his final set of tires. Kaulig Racing teammate Shane van Gisbergen and JR Motorsports' Brandon Jones did the same.
Once Allmendinger finally pitted from the lead with 20 laps to go, Custer regained control of the race. However, it was short-lived as Hill rapidly closed in, making the move to the outside and snatching the lead away.
Custer ended the race three seconds behind Hill with Aric Almirola, Jesse Love and Sheldon Creed rounding out the top-five. Riley Herbst, Ryan Sieg, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, and Allmendinger filled out the rest of the top-ten.
Van Gisbergen was the only driver to never use their final set of tires, stretching the fuel to the very end in hopes of a caution that never came and finishing 17th.
Heading into the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville, the following drivers are below the cut-line: Chandler Smith (-28 points), Jesse Love (-35 points), Sam Mayer (-47 points), and Sammy Smith (-95 points).
Allgaier is 35 points above the cut-line and Custer is 28 after their showings at Homestead.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma: Shane van Gisbergen earns back-to-back wins
NASCAR penalizes Xfinity driver Austin Hill over Charlotte wreck
Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash
Kyle Busch 'numb' after heartbreaking Kansas loss
Toyota team drama opens door for Hill's Atlanta Xfinity race win
Kyle Busch misses NASCAR Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012
Latest news
F1 live: The Mexico City Grand Prix as it happens
Why Mexican GP believes it has bright future, with or without Perez
It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella
How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments