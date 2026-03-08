Skip to main content

NASCAR O'Reilly Phoenix

Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Phoenix

Allgaier now has 29th career wins as a NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

In a race dominated by the sport's younger drivers, it was a 39-year-old veteran who emerged victorious Saturday night at Phoenix. This victory also vaulted Justin Allgaier into the championship lead as he seeks a second title as a NOAPS driver.

"Just so proud of this team," said Allgaier. "Andrew [Overstreet, new crew chief for 2026] has done a great job taking over. He'd been telling me all week that this is our house and we're going to go take it. It wasn't for lack of adversity, but it seems like those ones are really the ones that are great for us. Really proud of this team. We had an issue on that first pit stop and these boys rebounded."

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Jesse Love finished second, Carson Kvapil third, Sheldon Creed fourth, and Sam Mayer fifth. Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Rajah Caruth, Corey Day, and Anthony Alfredo filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stages 1 and 2

Taylor Gray started the race from pole position, but it was Love who took command of the race. The reigning NOAPS champion led much of the first stage, but Sammy Smith eventually passed him in traffic to win Stage 1.

Smith led Love, Allgaier, Kvapil, Byron, J. Burton, Day, Crews, Creed, and B. Jones at the end of Stage 1.

During that stage, Nick Sanchez fell off the pace and pitted with no power, losing multiple laps.

The first stage saw no incidents, and the second stage was much of the same. This time, Love did win the stage, followed by Kvapil, Byron, Allgaier, Crews, Smith, J. Burton, Tay. Gray, Creed, and Clements.

Stage 3

Love was in control, but Kvapil became a real threat as the race progressed. In traffic, he and Love went back-and-forth for the lead before Kvapil prevailed with 61 laps to go. Love then began to fade, and was even passed by Creed for second.

The stage featured green-flag pit stops, with the race leader coming down pit road with 47 laps to go. 

 

As stops cycles through, Creed emerged with the lead over Kvapil with a successful undercut. 

The race remained caution-free as Creed led Kvapil by about a second with 40 laps to go. However, the battle for the lead was interrupted by the first natural yellow of the race as Lavar Scott spun on the back stretch, due to contact from Anthony Alfredo.

It was a hectic restart with Kvapil falling behind Mayer, who battled side-by-side with Haas teammate Creed and nosed into the race lead.

Back in the back, there was a major crash that began with Brandon Jones spinning off the nose of Smith. As he spun down the track, both of his JGR teammates -- Taylor Gray and William Sawalich, plowed into it. A couple of other cars were involved as well, including William Byron, the only full-time Cup driver in the field.

On the restart, Creed retook the lead, but hit the wall as he battled a tight condition with Love pressuring him. Allgaier then got to the outside of Love, taking the lead and never looking back.

cla # driver manufacturer laps gap
1 7 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200  
2 2 USA Jesse Love Chevrolet 200 0.449
3 1 USA Carson Kvapil Chevrolet 200 0.879
4 00 USA Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 200 2.984
5 41 USA Sam Mayer Chevrolet 200 3.220
6 8 USA Sammy Smith Chevrolet 200 4.365
7 27 USA Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 4.704
8 32 USA Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 200 5.086
9 17 USA Corey Day Chevrolet 200 6.231
10 96 USA Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 200 6.529
11 51 USA Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 7.040
12 21 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 200 7.045
13 88 USA William Byron Chevrolet 200 7.294
14 99 USA Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet 200 7.352
15 54 USA Taylor Gray Toyota 200 10.040
16 20 USA Brandon Jones Toyota 200 11.977
17 39 USA Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 14.057
18 19 USA Brent Crews Toyota 200 23.114
19 55 USA Joey Gase Chevrolet 200 29.612
20 52 USA Daniel Dye Ford 199 1 Lap
21 5 USA Chandler Smith Ford 199 1 Lap
22 87 USA Austin Green Chevrolet 199 1 Lap
23 24 USA Harrison Burton Toyota 199 1 Lap
24 28 USA Kyle Sieg Chevrolet 199 1 Lap
25 26 USA Dean Thompson Toyota 199 1 Lap
26 48 USA Patrick Staropoli Chevrolet 199 1 Lap
27 44 USA Brennan Poole Chevrolet 199 1 Lap
28 31 USA Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 198 2 Laps
29 0 USA Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 198 2 Laps
30 07 USA Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 197 3 Laps
31 42 USA Nathan Byrd Chevrolet 197 3 Laps
32 91 USA Mason Maggio Chevrolet 196 4 Laps
33 45 USA Lavar Scott Chevrolet 195 5 Laps
34 30 USA Austin J Hill Chevrolet 195 5 Laps
35 25 USA Nicholas Sanchez Ford 193 7 Laps
36 74 USA Dawson Cram Chevrolet 192 8 Laps
37 18 USA William Sawalich Toyota 173 27 Laps
38 02 USA Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 13 187 Laps

Top Comments

