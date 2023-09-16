Subscribe
Previous / Trackhouse signs Truck champ Zane Smith to full-time Cup ride Next / Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II News

Start of NASCAR Cup race at Bristol delayed by rain

The start of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway has been delayed by rain in the area.

Jim Utter
By:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry

NASCAR on Friday had already moved the green flag start time of Saturday night’s race up to 6:35 p.m. ET due to the chance of inclement weather.

However, rain moved into the area just before the start and put all activities on hold.

Should the race be postponed, it will begin at 2 p.m. ET Sunday and broadcast live on USA Network.

When the race does finally get under way, Christopher Bell will lead the field to green for the third consecutive race.

He beat his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin for the pole in Friday’s qualifying session and earned his fifth pole of the 2023 season. So far, Bell has been unable to translate his playoff poles into wins.

He ended up 23rd at Darlington and finished eighth last weekend at Kansas. His only win this season came at the Bristol Dirt Race in April.

“Having a good starting spot is really, really, really important especially at a short track like Bristol with the PJ1 being down,” Bell said. “It’s going to be very fast around the bottom, especially at the start of the race.

“I would expect the Cup race to start down there, and I would expect at some point we will get the top going and we will have different options. Once you do get options, it does become easier to pass because you are able to find cleaner air and get by guys.”

William Byron will line up third, Michael McDowell fourth and Martin Truex Jr. – who is in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs in the first round – starts fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Trackhouse signs Truck champ Zane Smith to full-time Cup ride

Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out"

Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out"

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out" Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out"

Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12

Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12 Hamlin cruises to Bristol Cup win as playoff field cut to 12

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe