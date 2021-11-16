Roush Fenway completes addition of Keselowski with NASCAR team rebrand

On Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Roush Fenway unveiled its new name – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing – a move first reported by Motorsport.com in May.

The branding includes a new organizational logo structure, as well as a rebranding of the team’s iconic No. 6 mark, which is the car number Keselowski will drive in the 2022 Cup Series season.

“We are excited about this next chapter in our team’s history,” said team president Steve Newmark. “For our whole team, it has been vitally important to spend time and energy around this process to capture the right message about who we are as we move forward as an organization.”

For the rebranding, the team enlisted the services of the award-winning marketing firm RARE Design, who has handled rebranding for several major league stick and ball sports, as well as the NASCAR league rebranding.

The change to the No. 6 Cup imagery is the first in two decades, signifying the team’s launch into a new era of success and performance.

“The heritage and innovation of Jack Roush, the championship swagger of Fenway Sports Group and the passion for racing of Brad Keselowski are what merges together to create RFK Racing,” Newmark said.

Added Keselowski: “Today’s announcement is more than a fancy new logo. It’s an acknowledgment to our heritage, a renewed commitment to our people and a stake in the ground that says we are here to operate top-tier race teams in the sport of NASCAR for decades to come.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this next chapter with Jack Roush and John Henry.”

RFK Racing will field two Cup teams in 2022, with NASCAR and perennial Cup contender Keselowski taking part ownership in the team, while piloting the team’s No. 6 Ford. Chris Buescher returns to pilot the No. 17 Ford.

The team announced earlier this month that veteran crew chief Matt McCall will call the shots for Keselowski and the No. 6 Team. Scott Graves will lead the No. 17 team and Buescher in 2022.