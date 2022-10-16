Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II News

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"

Ross Chastain came oh-so-close to giving fledgling Trackhouse Racing its first opportunity to compete for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

One week after his teammate, Daniel Suarez, was eliminated from the playoffs, Chastain and Suarez both showed early they would be contenders in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain, who led four times for a race-high 68 laps, took the lead for the final time on a restart with 16 of 267 laps remaining, using a three-wide move to get around Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley.

Joey Logano, however, was among a group of drivers who had pit for new tires under the previous caution and was quickly advancing through the field.

He finally caught Chastain with two laps to go and despite a desperate attempt by Chastain to block his advance, Logano was able to complete the pass for the lead and held on for the win.

Chastain still finished second and remains second in the playoff standings with two races remaining in the semifinal round of the playoffs.

“That was all we had. There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field,” Chastain said.

“At the end there, I hope I’m racing that guy for a really long time. Like we’ve been saying all year, this is the arrival of Trackhouse, and I wouldn’t want to be doing it with anybody else.”

As Logano advanced to third and then to the runner-up position in the final laps, Chastain said he kept a close eye on the No. 22 Ford’s advance.

Chastain said he did everything he could to ward off Logano’s charge but the newer tires just proved too much.

“Just instinct takes over and it’s all camera-based (trying to hold up Logano),” Chastain said. “Mike Reynolds (Chastain’s spotter) is up in my ear from the top and just giving me information and coaching me, but I’m the one making my decisions and my moves.

“You know, I’m sure I can go back and find a few things, and to run the top there and let him get inside of me. I thought I had one more corner to do that, and he just got positioned on me there on the frontstretch, and we were just really tight.”

With races left at Homestead, Fla., and Martinsville, Va., Chastain sits 18 points above the cutline to advance to the Championship 4 on points.

shares
comments

Related video

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race
Previous article

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race

Berry takes Las Vegas Xfinity win, advances to Championship 4 Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Berry takes Las Vegas Xfinity win, advances to Championship 4

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has urged the FIA to act "at pace" and come down hard on Formula 1's cost cap rule breakers, declaring that overspending "constitutes cheating".

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP

The Circuit of The Americas has renamed its final corner in honour of American racing icon Mario Andretti ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Miller devastated by bruising MotoGP Australian GP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller devastated by bruising MotoGP Australian GP crash

Jack Miller says it was "devastating" to be taken out of his home MotoGP race at Phillip Island by a crash that left him battered and bruised.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.