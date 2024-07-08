Reddick "screwed up" in attempt to snag Chicago win from Bowman
Just when it appeared Tyler Reddick’s pit strategy decision was finally about to pay off, he made a costly mistake as the clock ran out on his pursuit of a win on Sunday.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
Following a nearly two-hour rain delay during Stage 2, NASCAR set a hard stop time of 8:20 p.m. Local time for the conclusion of the originally scheduled 75-lap race at the Chicago Street Course.
With the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course quickly drying out entering the final stage and time running out, Reddick was among the group of teams that pit for slick tires, hoping they would prove faster.
More than a half-dozen cars, however, elected to remain on the track on their wet weather tires in order to keep track position, including eventual race winner Alex Bowman.
At first, the tire difference didn’t seem to prove much of an advantage as Bowman ran down Joey Hand for the lead but a caution on lap 52 for a car stuck in the tire barriers, provided Reddick and the others another short.
The race resumed with about four minutes remaining before the white flag – signaling the start of the final lap – would be displayed.
This time, Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Toyota took off and he quickly made his way into second and began running down Bowman.
Just before the final lap, though, first Bowman and then Reddick hit the wall and all the momentum Reddick had been lost. Bowman ended up taking the checkered flag by 2.863 seconds.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
“We were catching Alex by a large margin there, and I don’t know, that puzzles me. I clearly just screwed up,” a disappointed Reddick said after the race. “Trying to stay in the dry groove and I had more than enough of dry groove. I cut the wheel a little too hard.
“Just not focused enough, I guess. I knew I was going to get to him. I knew the earlier I could get to him, the more options I was going to have. It was going to get a little bit more slick off the (racing) line beyond Turn 8.”
Sunday was the third straight race Reddick had been in position to pick up his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season and came up short.
He led before a long rain delay two weeks ago at New Hampshire but was not the same after NASCAR elected to restart the race and finish it on wet weather tires. He ended up sixth.
Last weekend at Nashville, Reddick appeared in the best position to catch leader Joey Logano on the final restart as the race went into a record five overtimes but failed to get by him and finished third.
“Yeah, just didn’t even give ourselves a shot to race (Bowman), unfortunately, with that. Hate it. Not what this (team) is about, that’s not what this team is about,” Reddick said.
“We’ve got to start capitalizing and getting these wins.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"
Byron wins NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville in Hendrick 1-2-3
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"
Latest news
How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field
Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments