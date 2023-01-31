Subscribe
Previous / “Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle Next / NASCAR could see its first oval race with rain tires this year
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR bans the Ross Chastain wall-ride maneuver

No one ever expected to see what played out in the final lap of the Martinsville cut-off race last October, and now, it's unlikely to ever be seen again.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

NASCAR has decided to ban Ross Chastain's now famous wall-ride maneuver, which secured him a place in the Championship 4.

It will be illegal at all types of tracks. NASCAR's new Senior Vice President of competition, Elton Sawyer, said the change was based on safety considerations.

NASCAR issued the following update to teams this week regarding the Chastain move:

"NASCAR will deem any future use of that maneuver as unsafe per Section 10.5.2.6.A of the NASCAR Rule Book. To ensure that our competitors do not employ strategies that may compromise the safety of themselves, other competitors or fans, NASCAR will issue a time penalty to any vehicle that attempts an unsafe maneuver such as the one performed at Martinsville.

"This is not a new rule. The safety language has existed in the rule book, and following Martinsville, we evaluated it, and chose to officiate consistently for the final race of 2022. Since the end of the season, we have worked with the drivers and teams to discuss the best way to officiate/interpret the rule for 2023, and we believe this is the right interpretation for the safety of our competitors moving forward."

Chastain entered the final corner at Martinsville Speedway and simply did not lift, passing five cars, breaking the track record and taking the final transfer spot from Denny Hamlin while riding against the outside wall.

The move shocked the world and was viewed over 100 million times across social media. Chastain parlayed the wall-ride into a runner-up finish in the championship standings, losing out in the title race to Joey Logano.

Several drivers applauded Chastain for the daring move, but also expressed concerns about its continued legality and the Pandora's box he had now opened.

Among them was Logano, who said last year that there needed to be a rule against it moving forward.

"I mean, it was awesome, it was cool. It happened for the first time," he said then. "There's no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one because I don't know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag. I don't know if it's the safest thing for the driver or the fans when you have a car right up at the wall hauling the mail like that. What if that fence, gate, wasn't closed all the way? What if it was bent and caught his car? That's a big risk that Ross was willing to take."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle

NASCAR could see its first oval race with rain tires this year
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR: "We needed to step in" after Chastain wall-ride

NASCAR: "We needed to step in" after Chastain wall-ride

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR explains new rules changes NASCAR: "We needed to step in" after Chastain wall-ride

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

NASCAR Cup

Button would attempt a NASCAR race Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

IndyCar

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races

Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races

Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren

Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren

IndyCar

Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR