NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Kyle Larson signs a five-year contract extension with Hendrick

Larson will continue as the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the next decade, and crew chief Cliff Daniels will be right there with him

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Crew chief Cliff Daniels, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Crew chief Cliff Daniels, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Since returning to NASCAR in 2021 with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), Kyle Larson has enjoyed immense success in the HendrickCars.com No. 5 Chevrolet. As a Hendrick driver, the 33-year-old has earned 26 Cup wins and two Cup Series championships in both 2021 and 2025.

Following that incredible run, it should come as no surprise that Hendrick Motorsports announced a five-year contract extension for Larson. Crew chief Cliff Daniels has also signed a multi-year contract extension. Additionally, HendrickCars.com will continue as the No. 5's primary sponsor for 35 of 38 races during the Cup Series season in the coming years. The company noted over $80 million in television exposure and tens of millions of social media engagements, courtesy of Larson.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue my career with Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com,” said Larson in a release from the team. “This team, this organization and this family have given me everything I need to compete at the highest level. We’ve accomplished a lot together, but I truly believe the best is still ahead. I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and JB (Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group) for believing in me, and I’m excited to keep chasing wins and championships with Cliff and the 5 team for many more years.”

Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history, and Larson is one of the team's most successful drivers. Only Hall of Famers Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon have earned more wins and titles than Larson for HMS, and only Tim Richmond has a higher winning percentage in HMS equipment. 

HMS team owner and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, Rick Hendrick, said of the new deal: “When you look at what it takes to succeed at the highest level year after year, it starts with people. Kyle is one of the most complete drivers in our sport. His talent, work ethic and instincts give us a chance to win every time we race. Cliff is a true servant leader who brings out the best in everyone around him and sets the standard for how we go to the track. Having HendrickCars.com alongside this group continues to create real, measurable value for our automotive business. Together, it’s a combination that will keep winning races and competing for championships for a long time.”

