NASCAR Cup Texas

Keselowski 'mad as hell' and 'proud' with Texas runner-up finish

Brad Keselowski was still fighting for positions well after Sunday’s wreck-marred NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway ended – and for good reason.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang

John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Keselowski was originally scored third when a wreck involving William Byron and Ross Chastain on the final lap of the second overtime brought out a caution and secured Chase Elliott’s victory.

But Keselowski was certain he was running second when the caution was displayed, and after a long review after the race, NASCAR finally agreed. Keselowski was credited with second place and Byron was sent to third.

Although not a much-needed win, it was a remarkable turnaround for Keselowski who struggled mightily much of the race. At one point in the first stage, he was among the last cars running on the lead lap.

“We didn’t have a ton of speed. Honestly, I am more frustrated than anything because I feel like we have a great team, and we don't have the speed to go with it,” Keselowski said. “We are doing all we can do to overcome that.

“The driver in me is frustrated because I feel like these are races I am good enough to win but don’t have the speed enough to do it. The owner in me is mad as hell because it is my fault for not making the cars faster.”

With the assistance of a different pit strategy than most of the leaders, Keselowski was among those who benefited from a caution in the middle of a round of green flag pit stops late in the race.

His No. 6 RFK Racing Ford team was among those who had remained on the track hoping for a late caution and he got it. Being among a handful of cars with fresher tires, Keselowski made up considerable ground during the last three restarts – two of which took place in overtime.

“I am still proud of the team that we have with the pit stops and strategy and execution to put ourselves in position to get a finish we probably didn’t deserve but earned with some never-give-up spirit,” he said.

“It was a good job of executing with what we had. It is frustrating. You can still get good finishes by running good smart days, executing on pit road, and having great strategy.

“I am proud of our team for doing that today.”

Late wreck at Texas helps Chase Elliott end 42-race winless streak
Byron on Chastain wreck at Texas: "I hate that that happened"

