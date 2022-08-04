2022 NASCAR at Michigan - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Listen to this article

NASCAR heads back to the ovals after a hectic race weekend on the IMS Road Course. Tyler Reddick claimed victory while Ross Chastain was the center of controversy once again. On the final restart, he took the access road in Turn 1 and ending up gaining ground, even fighting Reddick for the race lead. He crossed the line second, but was penalized and dropped to 27th in the final running order.

It is Reddick's second victory of the 2022 season, both coming on a road course. Rookies Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland each claimed the best result of their young Cup careers, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

The winless Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are still hanging onto the final two playoff spots with no new winners this past week. A 15th different winner over the next month would boot one of them out of the top-16, despite sitting inside the top-five in regular season points.

Ty Gibbs finished 16th in his Cup Series debut at Pocono, subbing for Kurt Busch, following it up with another top-20 at IMS. He will again be in the No. 45 this weekend as Busch recovers from a crash in Pocono qualifying that left him with concussion-like symptoms.

Austin Hill will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend in a third entry for Richard Childress Racing.

How to watch the NASCAR at Michigan

Race: FireKeepers Casino 400

FireKeepers Casino 400 Date: Sunday, August 7th

Sunday, August 7th Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV channel: USA Network | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA Network | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at Michigan. The iconic two-mile oval has been a part of the schedule since 1969. Blaney is the defending winner of the event while Harvick leads active drivers in wins there at five.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Saturday, August 6

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

9:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Streaming Apps

9:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Streaming Apps

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Streaming Apps

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Streaming Apps

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (125 laps / 250 miles) - USA NETWORK

6:30 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 / 200 miles laps) - MAVTV

Sunday, August 7

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (82 laps) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Pocono?

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open entries -- Austin Hill, who is making his Cup debut with RCR.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Noah Gragson Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? After Michigan there will be just three races remaining in the regular season before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington. Date Track Network Time Radio Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM