Yamaha: Rivals' choice, 2027 MotoGP rules led to V4 engine development

Yamaha says it wants to understand the full potential of V4 engines used by its rivals in MotoGP as it ponders what direction to take with its own motor for the 2027 ruleset.

As exclusively reported by Motorsport.com earlier this month, Yamaha is now at an advanced stage of developing a four-cylinder engine in Vee configuration as part of its plan to return to the front in MotoGP.

Since Suzuki's exit from MotoGP at the end of 2022, Yamaha has been the only manufacturer to continue with an in-line four-cylinder engine, but there has been a renewed push at the Iwata-based brand to bring it in step with its rivals.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano, Yamaha confirmed that it is in fact working on a new V4 motor with a view of introducing it prior to the new regulations in 2027.

However, team boss Lin Jarvis explained that the shift in approach isn't down to a belief that it has already maxed out its in-line four-cylinder unit.

On the contrary, Yamaha wants to gain a better understanding of how a V4 engine will compare with its existing motor on the M1, as it also aims to get an early start with the development of 2027 bikes.

Asked what prompted the development of the V4 engine, Jarvis told the official MotoGP website: "It's something that goes back a while.

"When Suzuki were here there were two manufacturers running the inline four and obviously the other manufacturers running the V4.

"In the last years we have seen many, many technical developments in the sport and of course Suzuki stepped out. So we have been the only manufacturer remaining with the in-line four.

"The in-line four in our opinion still has plenty of capacity to be developed and to be improved.

Lin Jarvis Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But when you have all of your competitors running V4 and, as we look to the 2027 regulations, it's important for us to fully understand the potential of a V4 versus the inline four.

"So, based on that, some time ago we took the decision to start the project."

Jarvis wouldn't be drawn when asked when Yamaha could debut its V4 engine in MotoGP. However, he said that, if everything goes to plan, the marque will be able to test it on a bike by mid-2025.

"The project is on schedule," he said. "That is probably the best way to describe it. I can't describe where we are exactly at but we are on schedule with our planning.

"The engine is designed, the engine is already being bench-tested. We have not run it on a bike yet, it's not the right time for that yet but we are busy developing and busy designing. When it is ready with the durability testing we will finally start to track test."

He added: "Obviously one of our anticipations is to look and to check what kind of engine we need for 2027 but at the moment 2027 is too far away so we need to start now.

"We need to get experience - you don't know when you will see it racing but track testing will not be so far away. Based on the development and hopefully positive development then in the middle of next year you might see it on track."