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Raul Fernandez recovers from appendicitis in time for Czech GP practice

After missing his media obligations, Fernandez visited the paddock late on Thursday

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Raul Fernandez has been given the all-clear to take part in practice for MotoGP's Czech Grand Prix on Friday after suffering an episode of acute appendicitis earlier this week.

The Trackhouse rider suffered an appendicitis attack from Tuesday night into Wednesday, just as he travelled to Brno to take part in this weekend's Czech Republic round. 

The rider went to a medical centre, where they monitored the inflammation of the appendix and minimised the risk of infection. After spending 24 hours in complete rest, he underwent further checks on Thursday and by the end of the day, he could already be seen in the Brno paddock.

This Friday, the Spaniard will take part in FP1, the first free practice session of the weekend, and although he is aware that he will experience intense pain, the doctors believe there is no risk to his health.

In any case, once the session is over, the situation will be assessed to understand whether he can continue with the weekend.

One of Fernandez's motivations in Brno is the 850cc test with Pirelli tyres on Monday, where he is due to ride for Aprilia. It's an incentive that is too important to pass, which is why he is understood to be trying everything possible to take part.

In such private and closed-door tests, only two riders per manufacturer will be allowed to participate. Out of the 10 riders, Fernandez, the Honda duo of Joan Mir and Luca Marini and KTM's Pedro Acosta are the only ones without a 2027 contract with the manufacturer they would be riding for. The rest, such as Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi, already have renewed contracts for 2027 with their current manufacturers.

Thorough review for Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Another rider to undergo a more thorough review than usual after FP1 is Alex Marquez, who is returning to action this weekend with Gresini after suffering injuries at the Catalan GP on 17 May.

The younger Marquez was declared fit by Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP's medical director, but with the obligation to undergo a review after FP1 to determine whether he will be able to participate in the rest of the weekend. This measure, which is customary, is normally a mere formality; however, this time it appears that the possibility of Charte withdrawing the Spaniard's 'fit' clearance after FP1 does exist.

The scale of challenge is highlighted by the fact that Marquez will be riding a nearly 300bhp motorcycle just one month after his cervical injury.

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