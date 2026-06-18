Francesco Guidotti joins Trackhouse as MotoGP team manager with immediate effect

The Trackhouse MotoGP squad announced on Thursday morning the appointment of Francesco Guidotti as team manager with immediate effect, from this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

The move confirms one of the paddock’s worst-kept secrets in recent months. Guidotti’s arrival is part of the restructuring process being carried out by Justin Marks’ organisation following the news that Davide Brivio will leave the team at the end of the season.

Brivio is set to join Honda in 2027, although his new role will not be exclusively linked to the manufacturer’s MotoGP programme. Instead, he will operate within a broader marketing and business development structure. For the time being, he is expected to retain his current responsibilities and position until the expiration of his contract.

Marks’ plan is for Guidotti to focus on shaping the medium- and long-term future of the American squad, while Brivio continues to oversee the day-to-day operations of the team throughout the remainder of the current campaign.

After a highly successful spell at Pramac, Guidotti was recruited by KTM as team manager in 2022. However, the urgency and instability that eventually took hold within the Mattighofen-based manufacturer led to his departure in mid-2024.

Since then, Guidotti explored several opportunities, both inside and outside the MotoGP paddock, before accepting Marks’ offer to join Trackhouse.

“First of all, I have to thank Justin for his trust,” the Italian commented. “I'm thrilled to be back and I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity than this. Trackhouse is a young and professional team that, already, has some very special achievements and I will do my best to contribute to the growth of the team and the riders.

“Returning to work with Aprilia also feels special to me - a lot of good memories and friends. I am excited to be joining the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team!”

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Photo by: Marc Fleury

Marks added: “It’s a thrilling development for Trackhouse to formally announce Francesco Guidotti as our new MotoGP Team Manager. Francesco has a long and successful career in professional motorcycle racing but, just as importantly, he fits the culture and vision of our company.

“As we embark on our next phase in the MotoGP World championship, having a racing team led by someone of Francesco’s caliber will only add to the opportunity ahead.”

One of the most pressing issues awaiting Guidotti will be the makeup of the team’s rider line-up for 2027.

Motorsport understands that Aprilia, which supplies machinery to the team, would prefer to sign Enea Bastianini. However, the Italian’s situation remains dependent on KTM releasing him from a unilateral option clause that could require him to remain at Tech3 for a third season.

The biggest uncertainty concerns the second seat. A lengthy list of candidates is being considered for Trackhouse’s other Aprilia.

Thanks to his recent performances, Raul Fernandez’s chances of securing a contract extension have improved significantly in recent weeks. The Spaniard won the 2025 Australian Grand Prix and claimed victory in this year’s Mugello sprint race, strengthening his position within the project.

Nevertheless, Fernandez faces competition from several alternatives, including Moto2 championship leader Manuel Gonzalez and even Luca Marini.