Maverick Vinales accuses KTM of leaving him in limbo: “I don’t even know where I stand”

If there is one thing KTM’s MotoGP history has made clear, it is that handling rider relationships has not always been the company’s strongest point. Johann Zarco, Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner have all endured difficult departures from the Austrian brand after lengthy battles to secure their releases.

After switching from the Aprilia factory to KTM’s satellite Tech3 team for the 2025 season, Vinales now finds himself in a similarly uncertain position. A clause in his contract prevents him from signing with another team until the end of this month. KTM has until then to decide whether to exercise its option to extend his stay at Tech3 for a third season or release him entirely.

Should the latter happen, the Spaniard could find himself without a place on the 2027 MotoGP grid, given how quickly the rider market has moved and how few seats remain available.

Speaking at Brno, where he continues to recover from the shoulder injury that has hampered him ever since his accident at the German Grand Prix last summer, Vinales did not hide his frustration when asked about the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“I’ve always shown my loyalty to KTM,” Vinales said. “During the winter, I was told I was in the factory team. Then at Tech3. And now I don’t even know where I stand.

“I could have signed with another team despite the restrictions I had in my contract, but I didn’t.”

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The Spaniard is fully aware that his future depends entirely on the plans KTM and its owner, Indian conglomerate Bajaj, have for him.

“I could have sorted out my future during the winter, not now,” he added. “The team is asking for results at a time when I’m injured. Maybe I can’t perform at my maximum level right now, but I will be able to in two months.”

The rider from Girona is contesting his 12th MotoGP season in 2026. Over the course of his premier-class career, he has raced for four different manufacturers and won races with three of them: Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia.

The only brand with which he has yet to claim a victory is KTM, something that appears increasingly unlikely as his future remains unresolved.

“I have a contract that says I have to wait until a specific date. I’m not breaking any agreements,” he said. “I just have to wait because there’s no other option.”

Adding to his difficulties going forward, Vinales will be unable to take part in Monday’s post-race test at Brno, which will provide riders with their first opportunity to evaluate the 2027 prototypes, featuring the new 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres.

KTM has chosen Pedro Acosta - who is set to join Ducati in 2027 - to take part in the test ahead of Vinales. What irritated the Spaniard most was the way he learned of the decision.

“I found out through the media that I wouldn’t be doing the test,” he said. “Not through the team.”

Despite the uncertainty, Vinales is convinced his future lies in MotoGP.

“I don’t see myself in World Superbikes,” he insisted. “In motorcycle racing, MotoGP is where I wanted to achieve everything. If I leave here, then it will be time to enjoy life.”