Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Qatar February testing / Breaking news

Marquez now ready to fight for podium in Qatar opener

shares
comments
Marquez now ready to fight for podium in Qatar opener
By:
36m ago

Marc Marquez claims he is now in a position to fight for the podium in 2019's curtain-raiser in Qatar after a slow start to the final pre-season test.

The reigning world champion declared Honda was lagging "far" behind both Ducati and Yamaha on Saturday, as he ended up only 10th-fastest, more than a second behind Maverick Vinales.

However, he narrowed that deficit to four tenths on Sunday and ended up a similar margin behind Vinales on Monday with the third-fastest time of the test.

Marquez said he was pleased to have made a "few steps" forward on the final day of pre-season and running and can now target a top-three finish when the season begins in Qatar on March 10.

He added that his shoulder, on which he had surgery over the winter, gave him no issues.

"First day we start really far, we were one second slower, yesterday we were closer, and today we can say we are on a good level to the fight for the podium," Marquez said.

"This is the most important on a circuit where we normally struggle.

"I’m especially happy because yesterday I did [over] 50 laps, I was a little bit worried to see how the shoulder was today. It was ok, I did 53 laps. I feel ready to start the season in a good way."

Marquez however cautioned that the competitive picture painted by the test is unlikely to hold true once the season starts, tipping Ducati in particular to be a potent threat.

Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso concluded the test down in ninth and 15th places, as they focussed on race runs.

"In the pre-season, everybody is fast," said Marquez. "And in the first race everybody will be fast, because everybody tests. The real [picture] arrives in Argentina, Austin, Jerez, [where] we don’t test.

"It's one thing if you have all day, you can ride like you want, then it’s easier to make a laptime. But on a race weekend everything is more difficult. We will see, but there’s no meaning to push now.

"Both [factory] Ducatis look far but they are very close, so they are very smart."

Marquez was one of several riders to crash on Monday, a day marked by cool and windy conditions, suffering a low-side fall at the Turn 6 left-hander.

"Today I tested well the shoulder!" he quipped. "I crashed at Turn 6, and I crash when I was completely straight.

"I was using the hard front tyre but the temperature drop a lot, it was windy and I was not enough temperature [in the tyre]. I lose the front for the temperature."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Vinales leads Quartararo on final test pre-season test day

Previous article

Vinales leads Quartararo on final test pre-season test day
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar February testing
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Sky confirms Ted Kravitz, ends frenzied social media speculation
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sky confirms Ted Kravitz, ends frenzied social media speculation

4h ago
Mercedes: Switching front wing concepts would take months Article
Formula 1

Mercedes: Switching front wing concepts would take months

Eaton to make Supercars race debut in Adelaide Article
Supercars

Eaton to make Supercars race debut in Adelaide

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983 04:31
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983

Feb 19, 2019
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
Marquez now ready to fight for podium in Qatar opener
MotoGP

Marquez now ready to fight for podium in Qatar opener

Vinales leads Quartararo on final test pre-season test day
MotoGP

Vinales leads Quartararo on final test pre-season test day

Crutchlow
MotoGP

Crutchlow "not even close" to being ready for Qatar

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.