MotoGP / Qatar February testing / Testing report

Rins tops Day 2 of Qatar test, Rossi 19th

By:
20m ago

Suzuki rider Alex Rins narrowly beat Maverick Vinales to end the second day of MotoGP pre-season testing at Qatar on top, while Valentino Rossi was only 19th.

Like on Day 1, factory Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso spent the most time on top during the test, but were beaten by Rins and Vinales in the end.

Petrucci was the first rider to beat Vinales' benchmark from Day 1 by going below the 1m55s barrier, only to be demoted by the Yamaha rider and then Rins as the test was coming to a close.

Vinales went three tenths faster than Petrucci but Rins soon went even quicker with two hours left on the clock.

Rins stayed on top with his 1m54.593s, beating Vinales by 0.057s.

Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo had an impressive showing by taking third, 0.315s off the pace.

Petrucci ended up fourth ahead of the top Honda of Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Takaaki Nakagami improved his Day 1 position by one to take seventh, narrowly outpacing Dovizioso, who dropped as low as eighth.

His LCR Honda teammate Cal Crutchlow, having one '18 and '19-spec Honda at his disposal, grabbed ninth with Pol Espargaro leading KTM's efforts in 10th.

His teammate Johann Zarco had another low-key session in 17th.

Jorge Lorenzo improved by 1.3s compared to Day 1 but was only 18th, although still ahead of Yamaha's Rossi, the Italian only grabbing 19th.

Day 2 results

Pos. Rider Bike Time Laps
1 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:54.593 47 
2 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1:54.650 52 
3 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1:54.908 54 
4 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1:54.953 48 
5 Marc Marquez Honda 1:55.004 57 
6 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1:55.173 55 
7 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1:55.175 47 
8 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1:55.205 53 
9 Cal Crutchlow Honda 1:55.247 35 
10 Pol Espargaro KTM 1:55.255 44 
11 Joan Mir Suzuki 1:55.280 48 
12 Jack Miller Ducati 1:55.380 42 
13 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1:55.556 52 
14 Tito Rabat Ducati 1:55.661 51 
15 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1:55.680 49 
16 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1:55.698 38 
17 Johann Zarco KTM 1:55.716 60 
18 Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1:55.742 44 
19 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1:55.795 51 
20 Karel Abraham Ducati 1:55.951 51 
21 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1:56.274 51 
22 Bradley Smith Aprilia 1:56.866 63 
23 Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1:56.983 42 
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar February testing
Sub-event Sunday
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now , Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author David Gruz

