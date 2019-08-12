MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Marquez: Title win would erase latest Red Bull Ring defeat

shares
comments
Marquez: Title win would erase latest Red Bull Ring defeat
By:
Aug 12, 2019, 4:10 PM

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez believes “nobody will remember” his last-corner defeat against Andrea Dovizioso at the Red Bull Ring if he goes on to secure the 2019 title.

Dovizioso’s lunge at Turn 10 to snatch the Austrian Grand Prix win at the death denied Marquez what would’ve been a first-ever triumph at the Red Bull Ring, where he has now lost three successive last-lap MotoGP battles.

The Austrian venue thus remains the only circuit where Marquez has raced but not won in the premier class, but when asked by Motorsport.com whether this was a factor in his approach for the 2019 race, Marquez dismissed the statistic’s significance.

“Of course I have a winning mentality, and I try to approach with the goal to try to win the race,” Marquez said.

“This weekend we worked very very strong, because we knew Dovi was [at] one of his best circuits, and we tried until the end.

“But I learn already a few years ago, if you win the championship at the end of the season, nobody will remember this race, until we come back here next year.”

Read Also:

Marquez’s Austrian GP defeat came after he had taken pole position by over four tenths on Saturday, surpassing previous premier-class record holder Mick Doohan with a landmark 59th pole.

Marquez now retains a 58-point lead over nearest rival Dovizioso with eight races left in the campaign, and has stressed that his Red Bull Ring performance was ultimately good for his title ambitions.

“It’s an important podium for the world championship, it is a track where we have never won, but second again – and aside from the Austin crash, second place is our worst result this year.”

He also felt the exciting duel with Dovizioso had been a positive for MotoGP, having won what had been a largely processional race in Brno the week before.

“Of course it [the defeat] stings, and more so for a winner [like myself], but I already warned [on Saturday] that Dovizioso was very close.

“It was a good race for the show after the one last week that everyone said was very boring.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Petrucci admits Austria qualifying crash ruined his race

Previous article

Petrucci admits Austria qualifying crash ruined his race

Next article

Marquez signs new Marc VDS Moto2 deal for 2020

Marquez signs new Marc VDS Moto2 deal for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.